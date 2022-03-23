STARKVILLE – Mississippi State introduced a new basketball coach on Wednesday.
He’s not young up-and-comer, but a coach who proudly proclaims a “trailer park” childhood and comes from a school that most SEC fans recognize only for buy-out football games.
If you take away Chris Jans’ astounding success at every school he’s served as head coach – which is mostly a bunch of junior colleges and New Mexico State – you could be left with a marketing nightmare.
Included in that scenario would be an unfortunate night at a bar in Bowling Green, Ohio. There was an inappropriate touch; there was a video; and not long after there was a firing.
Jans had just taken Bowling Green, with a meager history and last in its MAC division the year before, to a 21-12 overall record, a plus-5 improvement in conference wins and a postseason bid.
That’s another factor in why Jans, who will turn 53 in a few weeks, is just now recognizing a life-long dream to coach at the highest collegiate level.
“I made a huge mistake. It was rough, but I vowed to not let that define me. I vowed to pick myself up off the ground, to learn and grow. You’d have to ask others, but personally I think I’m a better person, man, coach, husband, dad. A lot of people helped me. A lot of family and friends were there for me. I’ve owned it. I never ran away from it. It’s a part of who I am,” Jans said.
There have been no reported incidents since that night.
Jans returned to Wichita State, where he’d been part of some amazing teams with Gregg Marshall. First he was a consultant. Then he was hired as a “special assistant,” a non-coaching member of the staff. Finally Jans was able to move back to an on-floor coaching position as associate head coach.
He moved to New Mexico State for the 2017-18 season.
The Bowling Green incident is almost seven years ago, but as Jans stated, it’s part of who he is.
So it was part of the vetting process for MSU athletics director John Cohen.
This part of Cohen’s search was made easier because he wouldn’t be the first school to offer Jans a head coaching position and because of his personal friendship with New Mexico State AD Mario Moccia who did more than simply grant permission for Cohen to speak to his basketball coach.
“We spoke to everyone involved, and I came to a peace about it all. He is an evolved person. I like to think that everyone evolves over their lifetime,” Cohen said.
Cohen hopes for evolution that will return the Bulldogs to more frequent NCAA Tournament trips.
Jans knows the way. In five seasons at New Mexico State his team reached the tournament three times. It likely would have been a fourth had the 2020 tournament not been cancelled.
His is a second chance success story, even if it’s been an unorthodox path to a career goal.
“There are plenty of other better blueprints out there, but it’s mine. I love it, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”