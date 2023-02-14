STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans admits it isn’t the norm for him to lavish compliments on his players a few hours before a game.
So when Jans told the Bulldogs before Saturday’s game at Arkansas that he was happy with their progression and where they stood, he knew it meant a lot.
“You could feel the energy in the room kind of uplift a little bit,” Jans said.
MSU went out not long after that and won at Bud Walton Arena, taking down the Razorbacks 70-64 for the Bulldogs’ fifth straight victory.
Now, with another big game on the horizon, Mississippi State is in even better position as it goes for consecutive win No. 6.
And Jans isn’t worried about emotions getting the best of the Bulldogs when MSU (17-8, 5-7 Southeastern Conference) welcomes Kentucky (16-9, 7-5 SEC) to Humphrey Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“These kids have proven to me that they’re working. They get it,” Jans said. “They understand that that’s going to be there Wednesday night, and we need to do what we need to do leading up to the game to make sure we’re mentally and physically prepared.”
Mississippi State leapt up to the top of ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s “Last Four In” column Tuesday morning after not even cracking the “Next Four Out” category over the weekend.
Kentucky is currently in the “First Four Out,” but it doesn’t mean Jans is about to take the Wildcats lightly despite their consecutive losses to Arkansas and Georgia.
“I mean, it’s Kentucky,” Jans said. “Certainly everyone in college basketball understands what that means in terms of their program and their success. I know they’re going to be super hungry. I know they’re going to be coming in here with the attitude of, ‘It’s a must-win.’”
The Wildcats are led by returning Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, whose 15.7 points per game are nearly matched by his 13.3 rebounds per contest.
Guards Antonio Reeves and Cason Wallace and forward Jacob Toppin are all averaging double-figure scoring this season.
Kentucky’s résumé includes a home loss to South Carolina and Saturday’s defeat at Georgia, but the Wildcats also boast an impressive victory at Tennessee on Jan. 14.
Jans knows John Calipari’s program well enough to know even a likely big crowd at the Hump won’t give Kentucky pause.
“These games, obviously, they’re so used to it,” Jans said. “It brings out the best in the opposing crowds, I’m sure. … It won’t faze them walking into a sold-out arena.”
Filling the stands might not intimidate the Wildcats, but it should give the Bulldogs a boost. Jans has often tied Mississippi State’s fan support to its on-court success and encouraged students, alumni and fans to “pack the Hump.”
Recent road wins over South Carolina and, now, Arkansas have shown MSU’s success isn’t just tied to playing at home.
The Bulldogs are playing as well as ever, and their coach is happy to see it.
“It feels good,” Jans said. “I think every coach in America would tell you that one of the most rewarding things is when your team continues to work even when things aren’t going your way and they have the right mental approach every single day.”