STARKVILLE — D.J. Jeffries picked a good time to find his 3-point stroke.
The Mississippi State forward hadn’t had much luck from beyond the arc in his prior five games. He was just 1 of 6 from deep against Missouri on Saturday and Alabama on Jan. 25. Against TCU on Jan. 28, Jeffries was 0 of 7 from behind the 3-point line. His 3-point percentage coming into Wednesday night was just 24.8 percent.
But he found a way to contribute from deep on a night Mississippi State decidedly needed him.
Jeffries made five of six 3-point attempts in a 64-53 win over LSU (12-12, 1-10 Southeastern Conference) at Humphrey Coliseum as the Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC) won their fourth straight game.
MSU’s defense cracked down on a scuffling Tigers team that lost its 11th consecutive game, forcing 15 turnovers and holding LSU to 42.6 percent shooting from the field.
Jeffries led Mississippi State with a season-high 18 points, reaching 1,000 career points on his final triple of the night.
Guard Shakeel Moore added 13 points, and forward/center Tolu Smith had 10.
Mississippi State used a 9-0 run before halftime to respond to an LSU run that saw the Tigers lead by as many as six points.
The Bulldogs headed into the break with a three-point lead and never trailed. They pushed their lead to double digits for good with 5:14 to play.
Mississippi State jumped out to a 10-0 lead in barely two minutes, but LSU scored 16 of the game’s next 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
MSU will take on Arkansas (17-7, 6-5 SEC) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.