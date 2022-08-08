Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
STARKVILLE — It takes a different mindset to play running back at Mississippi State, but it’s a mindset embraced by Jo'quavious Marks.
In the Air Road offense of coach Mike Leach, Bulldogs backs know not to expect too many carries.
The Bulldogs ran the ball just 270 times on 974 plays last year, or 27%.
“It takes a special running back. Sometimes you’ve got to get in the trenches and block linebackers, might have to block a D end. Running back is hard anyway. You get hit and take a pounding on your body every play every game,” Marks said.
After running backs do the blocking and other dirty work the carries are like the cherry on top.
Marks believes Leach will mix in the run more often this year because of the improvement of the offensive line.
“They’ve upgraded their level of play tremendously,” he said.
The experience of his top-level guys plus depth at running back might tempt Leach to run more too.
Depth showed up in a big way Monday when the Bulldogs worked out in shoulder pads and shorts.
Simeon Price, a redshirt freshman from Pensacola, was a standout.
He had a long touchdown run when he took a handoff up the gut. Later he showed his elusiveness in the red zone when he went off the right side, made a defender miss at the 5 and scored.