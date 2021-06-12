STARKVILLE • In front of a record-breaking crowd, Rowdey Jordan and the Mississippi State Bulldogs rallied for their biggest win of the season.
No. 7-ranked MSU beat No. 10 Notre Dame, 9-8, in the first game of a best-of-three super regional series in front of 14,385 fans at Dudy Noble Field. It set the record for the largest crowd in NCAA Super Regional history – and the fifth-biggest crowd in school history.
The Bulldogs (44-15), who trailed by four runs in the fifth inning, scored six runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to put themselves one game away from the College World Series.
Game 2 of the series is today at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
“This was about as intense as I’ve had,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of the game. “What a job by our fanbase. We had fans out here at 8:30 in the morning. To fill the ballpark the way they did and get as loud and vocal as they were, they were the difference maker.
“Our fans kept us in it and kept us through it the whole time.”
After four back-and-forth innings, Notre Dame (33-12) stormed ahead on a three-run home run from Zack Prajzner to put the Irish up, 7-3, going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Prajzner and the Irish, however, allowed Mississippi State back into the game with defensive miscues. After Jordan singled to lead off the fifth inning, Tanner Allen grounded the ball to Prajzner at shortstop, but he misplayed what would’ve been a double play to allow two base runners on with no outs.
Kamren James followed with a RBI single to cut the lead to 7-4, before another Prajzner error led to two more Mississippi State runs and cut the lead to one run going into the sixth inning.
Notre Dame entered the game as the best fielding team in the country and made four errors in the game. The Irish made only 26 errors all year before Saturday.
“The surface plays completely different than ours,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said. “We knew that but the way it reacts off that turf effected it a little bit and the dirt plays hard and fast. We did not handle it very well.”
Jordan quickly made Notre Dame pay for allowing the Bulldogs back into the game. Down 7-6 with two outs in the sixth inning, Jordan hit a two-run home run to dead center to give Mississippi State its first lead of the day.
Jordan finished the game 3 for 5 at the plate with a home run, double, two RBIs and scored three runs. He now has 11 hits and six extra- base knocks in four postseason games this season.
Notre Dame’s offense was able to tie the game, 8-8, with two doubles in the top of the seventh inning. Logan Tanner then hit a solo home run to put Mississippi State back up, 9-8, and Lemonis handed the ball to Landon Sims, who earned his 10th save of the year with two perfect innings.