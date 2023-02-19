Mississippi St Tennessee Basketball

Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell was pleased to see his Bulldogs bounce back with a win.

 John Amis

STARKVILLE — It’s put up or shut up time in college basketball, and Mississippi State put up on Sunday night. With their bubble status in the latest bracketology and a tough loss against Missouri hanging over their heads, Sam Purcell’s Bulldogs put in a statement performance on senior night, going hard from start to finish against Alabama at the Hump and winning 60-45.

Recommended for you