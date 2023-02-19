STARKVILLE — It’s put up or shut up time in college basketball, and Mississippi State put up on Sunday night. With their bubble status in the latest bracketology and a tough loss against Missouri hanging over their heads, Sam Purcell’s Bulldogs put in a statement performance on senior night, going hard from start to finish against Alabama at the Hump and winning 60-45.
It's another all important Quadrant 1 win and more importantly one that gives MSU confidence going into its next Quad 1 game Thursday.
The Bulldogs (19-8) put in one of their strongest performances so far in Southeastern Conference play this season, and probably their best against a Quad 1 opponent in defeating the Tide (20-7). They went wire to wire over Bama, shooting 52 percent from the field while holding the Tide to just 29 percent, and they posted 10 blocks and eight steals as a defensive unit.
“Well, Missouri definitely didn’t leave a good taste in our mouth,” Ahlana Smith said after the win. “We knew that we couldn’t let Missouri beat us twice, and the only way we could’ve did that was to practice hard all week and come out today and execute and put everything we did in practice into play.”
Smith’s backcourt partner, JerKaila Jordan, was particularly impactful in multiple ways for the Bulldogs. In addition to leading the team in scoring with 24 points, she provided six rebounds, four steals and three blocks on the night. And perhaps more significantly, she was getting fired up with her celebrations early to get the bench and the crowd into the game.
“She’s just playing her best basketball at the right time of year, she’s just got a look,” Purcell said of Jordan’s star performance. “She hit that 3 and she kind of was like (finger guns) ‘bang bang’ over at the bench, and I said, ‘Oh baby, you can’t deny that.’ Because I’ll tell you, she’s not a kid who talks out loud, she’s not a kid who gets emotional, so for her to show some emotion and have that look, I think it just uplifted our team, and I know it uplifted our coaching staff.”
Jordan and Smith were the driving force behind the strong performance, sharing most of the ball-handling responsibility and directing traffic to get things rolling. The rest of the team began contributing as well, and even with Jessika Carter out again because of illness, the high-effort performance saw them win on the boards and in the paint. As a team, the Bulldogs outrebounded Alabama 40-30 even without their star big and really embraced a whatever it takes approach to finish out a big SEC win.
“It’s special, not only because it’s senior night, but it’s a win that we really needed,” Jordan said when asked about the dominant performance of the team as a whole. “Like (Ahlana) said, Missouri left a bad taste in our mouth, we needed to bounce back, we needed to make a statement win. I think we did that tonight.”
In addition to cementing their résumé ahead of March, the win made Purcell the first MSU coach in history to finish .500 or better in SEC play in their first season. With two games left he’ll hope it will be better than .500, but he’ll be confident of that too. He saw a team that “wanted to bounce back” from its loss to Missouri and gave a simple answer for how he felt seeing the Bulldogs respond the way they did.
“Awesome,” he said with a smile, “because again, you need some reinforcement of why do we practice the way that we do. Why, Sam, do you challenge us and go at us, and try to hold us accountable, and make us run the stairs? It’s because of moments like this, when life is tough or tough things occur we’ve got to woman up, and we’ve got to rise up. And boy, did we rise up tonight.”
The Bulldogs have another tough week ahead of them, hosting Arkansas at 8 p.m. Thursday to close out their home schedule before traveling to Baton Rouge for a regular-season finale against No. 5 LSU.