STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon made an addition to the department's leadership team Thursday when he announced Josh McCowan as the Bulldogs' Deputy Athletics Director for Athletics Advancement.
"We are excited to welcome Josh to the Mississippi State leadership team," Selmon said. "Josh is a nationally recognized fundraiser and administrator who has a proven track record of successful strategies and leadership. Josh exemplifies the values of Mississippi State and will work closely with our Bulldog Club membership and stakeholders to provide the necessary resources for our student-athletes to excel in the classroom, the stages of competition and life beyond. Josh's leadership, professionalism, and talent will continue to elevate our department to new heights, and we are thrilled to welcome him, Ashley, Kacen and Kinsley to Starkville."
"My family and I are truly appreciative of Zac and his team for this opportunity, and we are incredibly excited to join the Mississippi State Family," McCowan said. "I look forward to working with our Bulldog Club Board, donors, fans, coaches and staff to continue the rich tradition and history of Mississippi State Athletics."
McCowan comes to Starkville from Kansas State, where he served as the Senior Associate Athletics Director of Development since 2017 and led the Ahearn Fund as a member of the Wildcats' senior staff. Before being elevated to that role, he spent two years as the Senior Director of Development overseeing the Ahearn Fund's daily operations and Major Giving programs.
During his time in Manhattan, McCowan led all development and fundraising operations for K-State Athletics, including campaign oversight, major giving, annual fund, premium seating, endowment and planned giving, donor stewardship, event hospitality and coordination with the Alumni Association, KSU Foundation, and University efforts while serving as sport administrator for rowing. In addition, he represented Kansas State on the City of Manhattan Airport Advisory Board and previously on the KSU Golf Course Research and Management Foundation Board of Directors.
Under McCowan's leadership, the Ahearn Fund set unprecedented records for total and annual giving, including a record $58.9 Million in total giving in 2021-22 and a record $20.4 Million in annual giving. McCowan and his staff eclipsed the $40 Million in cash received mark two out of the three times in K-State history, once in FY19 and in FY22.
Most recently, McCowan organized and led the successful announcement of K-State's "Building Champions" $126.5 Million Capital Campaign with over $100 Million raised with the south endzone of Bill Snyder Family Stadium completed in July 2021. Other projects within the initiative included the Shamrock Practice Facility, Morris Family Olympic Training Center and Morgan Family Volleyball Arena, all of which have broken ground and expected to be completed by July 2023. This comes after finishing a successful $25 Million capital campaign for the Wildcats' new Buser Family Park soccer complex and Tointon Family Stadium baseball upgrades.
McCowan steered the Ahearn Fund past its desired goal of $340 Million to over $393 Million toward the K-State's Innovation and Inspiration campaign, a $1.4 Billion university-wide effort that began in 2010 and finished June 30, 2020. The $340 million goal, and $393 Million raised was the largest among all K-State units and entities contributing to the campaign.
Prior to K-State, McCowan worked at the University of Colorado with its development and fundraising Buff Club team. He is two-time Kansas State graduate, obtaining his bachelor of science in education and his master of science in educational administration and leadership. He was also a graduate assistant with the men's basketball team that reached the 2010 NCAA Elite Eight.
McCowan and his wife, Ashley, have a son, Kacen, and a daughter, Kinsley.
