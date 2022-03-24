STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State offense is clicking, and there are few tweaks worth making heading into this weekend’s series against Alabama.
Kamren James says there’s little the offense can do better at the moment unless it had a perfect day from everyone in the batting order. Having scored an average of 11 runs the last six games, it’s hard to disagree.
But perhaps the final piece in the offense’s puzzle came from the man taking the podium after State’s 14-5 win Wednesday against Southern.
James is tied with Brad Cumbest for the team lead in batting average (.342). It’s no surprise Cumbest, at 6-foot-6-inches and 235 pounds, is taking his hits over the outfield walls.
But James has some pop in the bat, and that’s an aspect of the game MSU has yet to consistently see from its No. 2 hitter. Fans got to see it for just the second time this season at Dudy Noble Field against Southern after watching him hit 12 home runs last season.
Where could that power come from? As has been the case with the rest of the team, it comes from not trying to hit home runs.
“We’ve played on some nights where the wind has been blowing out,” Chris Lemonis said. “…We’re built for that a little bit right now. We’ve got some big guys. If they hit it, it’ll go a long way. I don’t think anyone’s trying hard. I think it’s just natural.”
James is a junior out of Desoto Central High School in Southaven. He was a crucial piece in MSU’s national championship run last season, and his role has increased as veteran leaders departed for MLB.
His struggles at third base were well-documented in MSU’s series loss at Georgia last week, but his bat heating up makes it a no-doubter to leave him on the field.
James has started to take the ball the other way, and his numbers have improved with it. He’s reached based eight of his last nine at-bats with three runs batted in.
Behind a leadoff hitter in Jess Davis who is scorching, James adds a dynamic component to the lineup if his power comes along with the way he is seeing the ball right now.
“I struggled last year with being a pull-heavy hitter,” James said. “That’s something I have really worked on. Early in the year, I felt like I was missing my pitches — pulling off on them. Trying to stay to the middle of the field has been my approach.”