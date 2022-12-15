STARKVILLE – Mississippi State president Mark Keenum didn’t wait long to pull the trigger on a new head football coach.
Fortunately, Keenum had a qualified candidate in pocket in defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.
Under normal circumstances an athletics director is hired before a football coach, but it’s far from normal to see a sitting head coach die in that position.
Timing is always a consideration, and Arnett’s move brings needed stability to a program that was stable and trending up just last week.
Keenum may be nearing the finish line in his search for a chief athletics administrator, but he isn’t there yet.
Suddenly a coaching vacancy was thrust upon him.
Even if Keenum had chosen to shift focus and fill that position just days before Wednesday’s early Signing Day it would have been starting a search from scratch. Days ago Keenum didn’t know he needed a football coach.
It also would have forced a new AD to conform to a football coach he didn't hire, no small matter since such hires can define success or failure for an AD.
So for Keenum there was no committee formed, no unspoken list of candidates who might get quick calls at the proper time.
Keenum’s job does not necessarily lend itself to being in the know on who the hot names of the season as a sitting AD’s might.
The reality is that after a solid list was formed a Mississippi State coaching search could very well end with Arnett anyway.
He’s been described more than once as one of college football’s bright young defensive minds.
During his brief time as Leach’s only defensive coordinator Arnett has attracted a lot of interest from others and has in fact interviewed for coordinator spots at Oregon, Texas and LSU, according to published reports.
His Mississippi State squads ranked fifth in the SEC in total defense, sixth in scoring defense in 2020; fifth in total defense and ninth in scoring defense in 2021 and fifth in total defense, seventh in scoring this season.
The performance of the Bulldogs’ defense in shutting down the vaunted Ole Miss run game was largely responsible for recapturing the Golden Egg weeks ago and delivering a win for Leach in what turned out to be his final game.
Keenum’s quick move with Arnett comes while one of State’s most successful former coaches is doing TV work and not bound by a contract with another school. Dan Mullen won eight or more games in five out of nine seasons in Starkville. Three times his teams won nine or more, and he guided the Bulldogs to a five-week run at No. 1 in 2014.
He led Florida teams that finished ranked No. 7, No. 6 and No. 13 before being fired after going 5-6 before his fourth season was complete.
Maybe Keenum and Mullen could have hashed out the finer points in a second act, and maybe that would have turned out to be a good thing.
Instead Keenum’s quick move to Arnett is a sign of extreme confidence in a highly popular and in-place staff member.
Arnett is respected on both sides of the ball, and while there have been a couple key transfer portal losses on offense with wide receiver Rara Thomas and running back Dillon Johnson, State just had five major defensive players announced they would come back and use the extra season of eligibility awarded them by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State’s two coaching searches between Sylvester Croom and Mike Leach ended with dynamic Power Five coordinators.
This time that guy was already in town.
