STARKVILLE – It’s been said of the mighty Southeastern Conference that no one loves the SEC like the SEC.
The translation is that the conference recognizes its impressive level of achievement not only in the most recognizable college sport, football, but in most other areas of competition as well.
Any good plan for future success identifies the key components in past success and makes modifications where necessary.
That’s Step 1.
Step 2 is that “who you know” makes the world go round.
When the level you’re trying to reach has already been achieved by a conference brother or sister it’s easy to focus there.
A relationship is in place.
Maybe you’ve seen this person at the SEC’s showcase events throughout the year capped by business meetings in Destin with lots of social time after 5 p.m.
It’s easy to hire from that person’s inner circle and believe the lessons he’s learned will propel you forward.
It’s like hiring one of your own.
That’s not what Mississippi State did Friday when president Mark Keenum introduced Oklahoma administrator Zac Selmon as the school’s new athletics director.
It’s what Keenum could have done.
It’s what Keenum did earlier when he promoted baseball coach John Cohen to replace Scott Stricklin.
State, in fact, historically not only hires from the SEC but hires from MSU as well.
The last Mississippi State athletics director with zero MSU ties was Charlie Carr who drove the bus from 1985-1987.
“It’s a big family, the SEC. We want to beat each other and win every time we got up against each other, but we also work together. The presidents and chancellors, we work extremely well. The collegiality among our leadership of these universities is outstanding. That transcends to the athletics directors. We’re all in this together, our future in this conference, the most elite athletic conference in the nation … and we want to work and support one another,” Keenum said.
The hire from the SEC approach is the reason Keenum had to conduct an AD search in the first place because it was Auburn’s approach when it hired Cohen in November.
Cohen is now one of three former MSU AD’s to become AD at another SEC school.
There were other candidates with experience both in the SEC and at Mississippi State that Keenum could have hired.
The one most mentioned was Georgia Southern AD Jared Benko.
Benko is a Georgia graduate who worked at SEC members Georgia, Arkansas and Auburn before being named Deputy AD at Mississippi State where he worked from 2016-2020.
Benko has had a nice run at Georgia Southern where he’s raised money and improved facilities.
This time Keenum valued another big name in college sports administration, and that’s Joe Castiglione.
The long-time Oklahoma athletics director has kept OU among the football elite, and the school has won 22 national championships across five sports since his tenure began in 1998. That’s a quarter century if you’re scoring at home. Castiglione, then the AD at fellow Big 12 member Missouri, probably took his first call from OU on a flip phone.
Selmon’s past success under Castiglione is impressive. Hopefully for Mississippi State he can apply those lessons to the changing landscape of college athletics.
Nobody has experience in NIL.
Name, Image and Likeness is new to the game, and funding it will shape the future.
Selmon’s background in communications, his record fund-raising with OU’s most important donors are important, but Keenum needs him to grasp NIL and help State be competitive there.
Though a younger Zac Selmon played football at Wake Forest and worked at North Carolina, the Selmon name is as connected with Oklahoma as red dirt.
It’s already been speculated in Oklahoma media that Mississippi State is a holding place for Zac Selmon until Castiglione retires.
Looking close to home is not only popular in the SEC.
What’s more important is what Selmon does while he’s here, whatever that may be.
“We wanted the best leader. We absolutely found him in Zac Selmon,” Keenum said.
