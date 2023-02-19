STARKVILLE — Kellum Clark wasn’t letting the Mississippi State baseball team lose its season-opening series. Again.
Clark smashed two solo home runs, including a shot to right that left Dudy Noble Field, to lead MSU (2-1) to a 9-3 comeback win over VMI (1-2) in Sunday’s rubber match in Starkville.
Behind Clark’s clutch hitting and much-improved pitching, the Bulldogs rebounded from Saturday’s ugly 14-13 loss to the Keydets and clinched a series victory.
Mississippi State came back from an early 3-0 deficit on the strength of the long ball, with second baseman Amani Larry delivering a two-run homer in the third inning and Clark going deep in the fourth and again in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie. A five-run bottom of the eighth resulted in a scoreline belying a close game for much of the afternoon.
Memphis transfer Landon Gartman provided the longest start of the opening weekend for the Bulldogs, striking out eight hitters over five innings before turning things over to the bullpen.
Freshmen Jurrangelo Cijntje and Bradley Loftin pitched scoreless frames in their Mississippi State debuts, and transfers Tyson Hardin and Aaron Nixon closed out the game in the same fashion.
The pitching performance was significantly better than what MSU turned in Saturday, in which it allowed just seven hits but walked 12 batters and hit another Keydet.
Bulldogs hurlers allowed just three walks and struck out 13 in the series finale.
MSU’s pitching complimented an offense that didn’t have its best day but still produced 10 hits and seven runs. The Bulldogs are averaging more than 10 runs and more than 14 hits per contest in their opening weekend of play.
From top to bottom, Mississippi State’s lineup has been clicking, and it helped MSU add some much-needed insurance in the eighth. After freshman catcher Ross Highfill doubled and Bryce Chance beat a throw home on a fielder’s choice, Larry tacked on two runs with a single up the middle. Larry raced home on a wild pitch, and Dakota Jordan added a run on a sacrifice fly.
VMI opened the scoring in the first inning when its first two batters recorded hits off Gartman. In the third, an infield single and an errant throw on a fielder’s choice brought home two more Keydets runs.
In response, Larry hooked his two-run shot inside the left-field foul pole in the bottom of the third. Clark followed a 451-foot tying blast to right in the fourth with another homer in the sixth, putting MSU in the lead for good.
The Bulldogs will remain at home for five more games, starting with a two-game midweek series against Louisiana-Monroe. First pitch Tuesday is at 4 p.m., and Game 2 starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday.