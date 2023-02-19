CWS Vanderbilt Mississippi St Baseball

Mississippi State infielder Kellum Clark (11) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

 Rebecca S. Gratz

STARKVILLE — Kellum Clark wasn’t letting the Mississippi State baseball team lose its season-opening series. Again.

Tags

Recommended for you