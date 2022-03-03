NASHVILLE — Doug Novak isn’t sure what the immediate future holds for him. The topic itself isn’t one he’s particularly fond of, either.
But regardless of what happens in the next few hours, days or weeks, Mississippi State’s interim women’s basketball coach can rest easy. Because he did what he set out to do when he was elevated to acting head coach right before the season began — he brought stability and calm to a program that needed it in the worst way.
The tenth-seeded Bulldogs were unable to overcome seventh-seeded Kentucky’s prolific trio of Jada Walker, Dre’una Edwards and Rhyne Howard Thursday night in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Mississippi State fell to the Wildcats 83-67, likely taking the Bulldogs (15-14, 6-11) out of NCAA Tournament contention.
Howard, the SEC’s leading scorer, finished with 14 points while Walker and Edwards scored 21 and 18, respectively. Five different Wildcats finished with at least 12 points.
Novak was named the program’s interim coach in October after Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down due to health concerns. Mississippi State fans in attendance Thursday held highlighter-shaded pieces of paper with an unmistakably clear message: We Want Coach Doug. It mirrored the sentiments of redshirt senior guard Myah Taylor, who posted on social media earlier in the week her support for Novak to be named full-time head coach.
“I never set out to get this job. All I tried to do is have great practices grow players keep this program afloat. And we did. And we did more than that. ” Novak said. “We did it with seven players, and sometimes only six players. We gave some really good teams in this league a scare. And we didn’t back down from anybody. So, that was my No. 1 goal, was to do that.”
The first quarter Thursday night belonged to sophomore guard JerKaila Jordan, who scored 12 of the team’s 21 first-quarter points to give the Bulldogs a five-point lead heading to the second. Jordan finished with a team-high 21 points.
Howard found her shooting touch in the second quarter, however, and proceeded to go on an 8-0 run of her own. She put up 14 points in the first half, with 10 coming in the second.
The Wildcats (16-11, 9-8) extended their eight-point halftime lead up to 15 in the third behind nine points from Walker. The Wildcats scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and led by as many as 21 in the period.
The Bulldogs to cut their deficit down to 15 on two occasions and to 14 with 31.6 seconds to play but were unable to get any closer.
Mississippi State’s leading scorer redshirt senior guard Anastasia Hayes finished with 13 points, including nine after halftime. Graduate student Caterrion Thompson scored 19.
Even after losing forward Rickea Jackson midseason — the SEC’s leading scorer at the time entered the transfer portal in January — and freshman forward Denae Carter to an ACL Injury, the Bulldogs kept battling game after game, despite a depleted roster that sometimes had only one or two bench players to spare.
That ability to keep things together amid chaos, and a profound understanding of his players, is why Taylor thinks Novak is the man for the job.
“Those signs were pretty amazing (in the stands). When I saw them, I kind of laughed and smiled,” Taylor said. “He clearly knows the Xs and Os … which is definitely one of his strengths. But I just think that his confidence in us, just only having seven players, and what he's been able to do with this program with those seven players, it's just amazing.
“(He’s just a great guy, great family guy. I’ve grown really close with him and his family as well and his youngest daughter, Gracie. I fully support Coach Doug.”
Novak said he has had preliminary talks with the school’s administration about a potential WNIT invitation, though nothing has been decided one way or the other.
has come to terms with the fact the next step in his coaching career is essentially out of his hands. He is also aware there are a lot of people standing in his corner.
“I really have no control over it. I’m not on social media so I don’t really know, but I’m not dumb either. I hear it. I feel it,” Novak said. “The town of Starkville, I love it. It's a natural fit for me, but it's really not my choice. I love coaching here, I loved coaching those seven women, and we’ll see how it goes moving forward.”