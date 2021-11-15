STARKVILLE – Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said the team went through with its plans to hold open tryouts for kickers.
Leach said about 40 players tried out, while some are still working on completing paperwork.
The tryouts come a little over a week since MSU’s kickers — Nolan McCord and Brandon Ruiz — missed three field goals in State’s 31-28 loss at Arkansas. Leach immediately said postgame MSU would have open tryouts.
Mississippi State stuck with McCord last weekend in a 43-34 win at Auburn. McCord made a 34-yard kick in the first quarter but missed a 40-yard attempt in the fourth.
“He’s progressively getting better — kicks really well in practice” Leach said during his weekly press conference Monday. “His day is coming.”
Ruiz did not travel with the team to Auburn but is still on the roster.
Bringing in a new face through tryouts doesn’t mean that player will leap over either McCord or Ruiz.
For Leach, holding tryout comes in hopes of having more options to choose from if he must.
Will Rogers improving because of those around him
There’s little hesitation for Leach to acknowledge the improvement he has seen from sophomore quarterback Will Rogers, but there is more to it than a quarterback growing in the Air Raid offense.
Leach said he feels as though the offensive linemen and receivers around Rogers are developing as the season has progressed, allowing Rogers to make the necessary strides.
“We’re protecting better,” Leach said. “The receivers are more in tune with him. We’ve improved in other phases which I think makes him look like he’s improved — which he has. But I think utilizing the weapons around the quarterback is the single most important thing to do.”
MSU has allowed two sacks per game across the previous three games after allowing double in the team’s first seven games.
Pro Football Focus grades Mississippi State’s offensive line as the sixth-best in pass protection in the nation this year.
MSU’s last three games (Kentucky, Arkansas and Auburn) have come with Cole Smith starting at right guard in place of Kwatrivous Johnson.
In 164 passing snaps played across those three games, Smith has allowed no sacks or hurries.
He has allowed just one hurry in 205 total passing snaps played this season.
Get to know Tennessee State
MSU’s nonconference slate rounds out Saturday against FCS opponent Tennessee State.
Tennessee State is 5-5 this season including a 3-3 slate in Ohio Valley Conference play.
The Tigers brought in Eddie George as head coach in April. George is a former Ohio State running back who won the Heisman trophy in 1995 and was a first-round pick by the Houston Oilers the following year.
George was named NFL rookie of the year in 1996 and was once a Pro Bowl selection in four consecutive seasons (1997–2000).
“Everybody has followed his career, especially on the field,” Leach said. “As a coach, I’m kinda one game at a time, but it looks like he’s definitely doing some good things — some good schemes and kinda aggressive. I’m excited that he chose to coach.”
Tennessee State has NFL experience with offensive coordinator Hue Jackson who was head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2016 into the 2018 season.