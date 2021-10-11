Vanderbilt Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State defensive end Marquiss Spencer runs away from Vanderbilt  players after intercepting a pass during the second half of last year's game in Starkville.

 AP | File

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will kick off at 3 p.m. when the teams meet in Nashville on Oct. 23.

As part of the SEC's kickoff time announcement release Monday, it was determined MSU versus Vanderbilt would air on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State is 14-7-2 all-time against Vanderbilt, winning the last four meetings. The Bulldogs won 24-17 in Starkville last season. 

