Kickoff time announced for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Oct 11, 2021 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State defensive end Marquiss Spencer runs away from Vanderbilt players after intercepting a pass during the second half of last year's game in Starkville. AP | File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE – Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will kick off at 3 p.m. when the teams meet in Nashville on Oct. 23.As part of the SEC's kickoff time announcement release Monday, it was determined MSU versus Vanderbilt would air on the SEC Network.Mississippi State is 14-7-2 all-time against Vanderbilt, winning the last four meetings. The Bulldogs won 24-17 in Starkville last season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Footbal Vanderbilt Football Kickoff Time Kickoff Mississippi Starkville Sport Politics Release Bulldog Sec Sec Network Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists