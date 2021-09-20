Kickoff time between Mississippi State, Texas A&M narrowed down By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers drops back to pass against Memphis during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) John Amis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The SEC didn't quite announce kickoff time when Mississippi State travels to face Texas A&M on Oct. 2, but it narrowed down the options.The Bulldogs and Aggies will face off at 5 p.m. on ESPN or 6 p.m. on SEC Network. The final decision will be made following this Saturday's games. MSU takes on LSU on Saturday to open SEC play with an 11 a.m. kickoff. Texas A&M plays at 2:30 against Arkansas this weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Texas A&m Football Kickoff Time Lsu Football Arkansas Football Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists