Mississippi St Memphis Football

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers drops back to pass against Memphis during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis

The SEC didn't quite announce kickoff time when Mississippi State travels to face Texas A&M on Oct. 2, but it narrowed down the options.

The Bulldogs and Aggies will face off at 5 p.m. on ESPN or 6 p.m. on SEC Network. 

The final decision will be made following this Saturday's games. 

MSU takes on LSU on Saturday to open SEC play with an 11 a.m. kickoff. Texas A&M plays at 2:30 against Arkansas this weekend. 

