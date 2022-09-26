Kickoff time, TV details announced for Mississippi State vs. Arkansas By THEO DeROSA Commercial Dispatch Sep 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Lideatrick Griffen pulls in a nine yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 38-7 Saturday in Starkville. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow sports-only coverage from the Daily Journal on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team. Mississippi State's homestand doesn't end Saturday.The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) will host No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Davis Wade Stadium, the SEC announced Monday.The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.MSU will first host No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.The Aggies are coming off a 23-21 win Saturday in Arlington, Texas, over the same Arkansas team set to visit Starkville in two weeks. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists tderosa@cdispatch.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arkansas Texas Sport Broadcasting Events Mississippi Arlington Homestand Sec Network Team Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters