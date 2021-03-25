STARKVILLE – Former Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill has made a huge impact on college football and life in the state of Mississippi, and now he believes he can continue that effort in the NFL.
Hill, who starred for Mississippi State the last three seasons, opted out of the 2020 college football season on Nov. 3. But he returned to Starkville on Wednesday to join his former teammates and perform in MSU’s annual pro day.
He was originally invited to the NFL Draft combine but it was canceled back in January.
Hill is a hard-hitting dual-threat running back. He rushed for 2,535 yards and 16 touchdowns and also recorded 67 catches for 631 yards and six touchdowns.
He said he most models his game around Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and Saints RB Alvin Kamara, and he thinks he can be an instant impact guy wherever he ends up.
“I feel like I bring a dog mentality and do what’s asked of me,” Hill said. “Whatever is asked of me I’m going to get the job done 100%. I’m trying to contribute to the team and help win a championship Day 1.”
Hill rushed for a career-best 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2019 season, and was named first-team All-SEC for his accomplishments.
He returned for his senior season in 2020 but only played in three games. He recorded 15 carries for 58 yards and had 23 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown.
He was injured on the first play of the season's second game against Arkansas, then had a school-record 15 catches against Kentucky. Hill then missed multiple games due to “personal reasons” before he opted out in November.
He said he thought that people forgot about him after he opted out, so his goal on Wednesday was to come show NFL teams that he was still the same player and even better at specific things.
“I felt like I showed everything that scouts wanted to see,” Hill said. “I felt like I checked all of the boxes, did what I had to do and proved what I had to. … Whenever I run the ball, I feel like nobody can stop me.”
Hill had threatened to opt-out of the 2020 season way before he actually did it.
On June 22, Hill tweeted that he would not play for MSU unless the Mississippi flag, which then incorporated the Confederate battle emblem, was changed.
The SEC and the NCAA followed suit, saying that no postseason or championship events would be held in Mississippi while the former flag was still being used.
A bill passed on June 28 that removed the Confederate battle symbol, and a new flag has since been adopted in Mississippi.
Hill’s demands received a lot of criticism in the months since his tweet, but he also received plenty of support. He received a key to the city of Columbus, and the whole flag situation combined with opting out of the season helped mature Hill for a future in the NFL.
“I knew the backlash I was going to get, but my family, teammates and even the coaches stood behind me and helped out,” Hill said. “The support I was getting felt good. Even players from other schools backed me up and motivated me to let me know they were behind me. I knew what I was doing, I just took a big risk and if I had to go back and do it over I would.”
Hill didn’t consider himself a very outward person, but he has grown as a person and communicator since all the attention shifted to him and the social justice movements he was involved in.
He wants to continue being involved in social justice efforts in the NFL, which has also taken strides over the last few years to try and battle systemic racism.
It mostly began in 2016 with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kapernick, among others, began kneeling during the National Anthem to protest social injustice.
The Players Coalition was established in 2017 to help work for social justice and improve relations surrounding the police and the community.
Last June, the NFL committed $250 million over 10 years for social justice initiatives, a joint effort of players and team owners.
“The Commissioner getting involved and allowing other players to get involved shows a lot,” Hill said. “What they’re doing for the NFL is huge and I would love to be a part of that.”