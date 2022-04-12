Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
But Lane Forsythe had other plans.
The sophomore shortstop, who entered the game hitting .224 on the season went 4-for-5, including a 10th inning single. He then advanced two bases on an errant pickoff attempt before scoring on a Kamren James sacrifice fly to give MSU a 6-5 win.
The extra inning was made possible by another struggling Bulldog. Hunter Hines stepped up to the plate with his team down two and a runner on.
He sent the ball the opposite way. It floated over the left field fence, giving Hines just his second home run since March 25. And it gave MSU a new sign of life, tying the game at five and sending the contest into extra innings.
UAB jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first against opener Pico Kohn. The Bulldogs responded with a run of their own, but as has become habit, left a pair of runners on base.
The Blazers countered with a run in the third before MSU appeared to be taking command. State scored a run in the fourth on an RJ Yeager single before evening the score off a James double two innings later.
But even in those promising frames, MSU combined to leave another five runners on the basepaths. As State did in a weekend sweep against LSU, it allowed its opponent to escape jams with minimal damage and momentum.
That was highlighted in the eighth when State stranded another two runners. The Blazers wasted no time. They scored tworuns in the ninth to take the lead before MSU’s heroics came in line with solid pitching from KC Hunt.
A massive weekend series with No. 17 Auburn looms.