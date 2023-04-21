MSU Cade Smith (copy)

Cade Smith allowed just one earned run while striking out a season-high six batters. He had a no-hitter through four innings before allowing a first-pitch home run to Auburn’s Cooper McMurray to begin the fifth.

 MSU Athletics

An eighth-inning error by Mississippi State baseball’s Ross Highfill was the difference in the Bulldogs’ 2-1 loss at Auburn Friday night to begin a crucial three-game weekend Southeastern Conference series.

