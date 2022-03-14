Monday’s 13-5 win for Mississippi State against Binghamton wasn’t the smooth-sailing performance many expected.
It looked to be that way after State responded to a first inning run from the visitors with a three-run bottom half. But a three-run second from the Bearcats set the tone for what was going to be a tougher evening than anticipated — after all, it was one that started 30 minutes later than expected due to travel delays.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Freshman Jack Walker took the mound for No. 23 Mississippi State and was credited with the four runs allowed in the first two innings. An error paired with Hunter Hines and Kellum Clark staying hot kept State in the game offensively.
The teams see-sawed in the middle innings with State scoring one in the fourth on an RJ Yeager home run, Binghamton’s Connor Aoki responding with one of his one and Logan Tanner drawing a bases loaded walk to even things up in the sixth.
Following a 7-6 loss Feb. 25 against Northern Kentucky, Chris Lemonis was unhappy postgame with MSU’s lack of competitiveness and focus on doing too much. The game was ugly, but in similar situations last season, State found ways to win last year.
Monday, it appeared to be a small step back toward that with a big eighth inning.
MSU’s hitters didn’t try to get the big home run. Instead, they mustered a rally together to break the 5-5 tie. It started with the top four hitters — Jess Davis, Kamren James, Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner — who combined for eight walks on the evening. Two of those came in the eighth.
James stole two bases. Hancock stole one. Tanner sent a single into left field for a run. Then, the long shots came.
Hines launched his fifth home run of the season — a two-run shot to right. Yeager sent a three-run shot to left. Tanner Leggett made it back-to-back home runs with another one to left field.
The rallied concluded with MSU scoring eight runs in the eighth. Jackson Fristoe closed the door in the ninth.
Mississippi State returns to action Friday when it opens SEC play with a series at No. 20 Georgia.