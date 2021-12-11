Mississippi State was doing all it needed to hand Colorado State its first loss Saturday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Fort Worth, Texas.
MSU was forcing turnovers (15) against a Colorado State team that averaged fewer than 10 per game. Future NBA talent David Roddy shooting at a high percentage, but the Bulldogs were limiting his shot attempts.
Mississippi State found its identity on defense – something head coach Ben Howland preached in the team’s week off since losing at home against Minnesota.
And then all the good went away as Colorado State used a late 17-2 run to secure a 66-63 win over Mississippi State.
“It’s a very hard pill to swallow,” forward Javian Davis said after Mississippi State led for 32 minutes on Saturday.
It opened with a barrage of three triples from forward Garrison Brooks in the opening 11 minutes. He was 5 of 14 from deep entering Saturday’s game.
The lead stretched with contributions from Davis (13 points) coming off the bench to help MSU expand its lead to a game-high 11 points.
Colorado State made its first surge late in the first half to cut the halftime deficit to two, but Mississippi State responded in the second.
Iverson Molinar struggled against the Rams, shooting just 2 of 16 from the field. But he hit all six of his free throw attempts early in the second half to spark and close a 14-0 Mississippi State run.
A layup from Davis and a pair of 3-pointers from Shakeel Moore were sandwiched between the Molinar free throws.
“It was really frustrating because we had a lot of positives," Howland said. "I thought Shakeel Moore did a really nice job – helped us with some big shots and had three steals. I thought Javian Davis played very well for us. He was 7 for 8 from the foul line – something that has plagued him in his career here.”
For every run Mississippi State had, Colorado State answered until it could deliver the final blow.
The late 17-2 run was sparked by a 3-pointer by Chandler Jacobs. Then it was a layup by Kendle Moore. Then a dunk by Roddy. Then a another dunk by Dischon Thomas with just under five minutes to go gave Colorado State its first lead since the 17:52 mark in the second half.
The lead see-sawed with a layup by MSU’s Moore, but that wasn’t enough to shift momentum.
A Roddy layup was complemented by a pair of triples and Colorado State had its largest lead of seven points with 2:23 to go.
“The fault for us in the second half, late in the game, was we struggled to make some baskets,” Howland said. “…We had a couple really bad mishaps down the stretch.”
Mississippi State had a pair of looks from deep to tie the game with less than 10 seconds to go. After a missed front end of a 1-and-1 from Roddy, Molinar got a contested shot off as time expired that fell short.
Mississippi State was without Tolu Smith, who has a fractured right pinky toe. Howland said he anticipates Smith missing a few weeks and hopes to have Smith back following Christmas.
Smith had an offseason procedure on his left foot that kept him out of MSU’s opening four games. His pinky toe fracture came against Richmond, so Smith has played through the injury for two games.