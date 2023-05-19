STARKVILLE — Jace LaViolette proved to be the Bulldog killer Friday night at Dudy Noble Field.
LaViolette, Texas A&M’s freshman outfielder, tallied all six RBIs in the Aggies’ 6-4 comeback win over MSU on a trio of home runs.
The first, in the first inning, was a a two-run shot giving A&M (31-23, 13-16 SEC) an early lead. The second, a solo homer, gave his team a 3-2 lead in the third inning. And LaViolette’s soul-crushing three-run homer in the top of the ninth off Aaron Nixon gave the Aggies a 6-4 lead.
The Bulldogs brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth, but Kellum Clark struck out, and Slate Alford, who had an RBI earlier in the game, flew out to end the game.
MSU (27-25, 9-20 SEC) had taken the lead in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Ross Highfill with the game tied at three. Highfill also scored in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by David Mershon, which tied the game at three.
LaViolette’s first two homers came against MSU starter Cade Smith. Smith pitched five innings, allowing three earned, walking four and striking out six.
Friday’s loss puts MSU’s postseason hopes on life support, needing a Sunday win and tons of tiebreaker help to leap Missouri or Georgia for the final spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The two teams will meet tomorrow at Dudy Noble Field for Saturday afternoon’s season finale. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. (SEC+).
