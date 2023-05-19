Texas A M Auburn Baseball

Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette, shown in this April 6, 2023, file photo, drove in all six runs against Mississippi State in the second game of the series in Starkville. 

 Stew Milne | AP

STARKVILLE — Jace LaViolette proved to be the Bulldog killer Friday night at Dudy Noble Field.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you