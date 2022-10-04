STARKVILLE — Winning big in the SEC is about more than being at the top of your game.
It’s playing at the top of your game almost every time you compete.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has called for that type of consistency from his players, well, consistently.
Saturday the Bulldogs delivered their best game of the season in a 42-24 not-that-close win over then-No. 17 Texas A&M.
It was the newly-ranked Bulldogs’ sixth win over a ranked team in 2 1/2 seasons under Leach. No. 23 Mississippi State is at home Saturday morning at 11 against Arkansas.
Preseason polls for various reasons aren’t often a good barometer for the Bulldogs. Those who peeled back the layers on this team in August saw an experienced group on both sides with a strong defense and an accomplished quarterback.
Expectations were created, and the Bulldogs didn’t deliver their best version, not even close, at LSU.
They were not perfect against A&M, but they were better.
Twice in the second quarter, they stopped A&M drives deep in MSU territory by forcing turnovers. That allowed the offense to create separation. When the Aggies gained their footing and began to score, the Bulldogs answered each time.
State scored on offense, defense and special teams, and as all three phases contributed, a patchwork offensive line did not allow a sack as the offense finished just shy of 500 yards.
“That’s what you want, you want to have complementary football where all phases are holding up their end,” Leach said at his Monday press conference.
It was a great beginning to the most challenging month on the schedule.
The question now is can the Bulldogs produce Saturday’s play on a more regular basis?
Leach has called this unit a good practice team. That’s important, obviously, but mid-week preparation and game-day execution are different things. Both ends have to connect to see the product State delivered against Texas A&M.
The Bulldogs won’t always catch an opponent in its first game without a talented playmaker as the Aggies were without receiver Ainias Smith. Ironically, that could happen again this week as Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson’s status is unclear after getting hit in the head against Alabama.
It’s a long way to Saturday.
“An awful lot of times, it looks like somebody’s out, and he comes in there, and there isn’t anything wrong with him,” Leach said.
The gap between MSU and A&M was bigger than Smith’s presence would have covered. The Bulldogs sacked and harassed A&M quarterbacks and took the Aggies’ offense out of rhythm.
The Bulldogs, with a level of play missing in Week 3, scratched the SEC itch after the disappointing loss at LSU. They got a reminder of what’s required to win SEC games, and maybe that makes it easier for Leach to coax more consistency from them.
The Arkansas team that visits Saturday lost to A&M in Arlington.
Unfortunately, the transitive property that applies in mathematics doesn’t always make sense in college football.
The Bulldogs are 1-0 in October and in their last game looked like a team that can do some good things in this season-defining month.
“Sometimes players need to understand the difference in being consistently good and occasionally great,” Leach said. “The most valuable guy is the guy that’s consistently good, the guy you can count on every play.”
