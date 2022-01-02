STARKVILLE – It was July 21, and reporters bored from a plethora of coaching cliches leaned up in their chairs as SEC commissioner Greg Sankey began his introduction.
“We begin our afternoon session with one of our coaches who’s entering their second year but making their first appearance at SEC Media Days,” Sankey said.
In creeped Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, already frustrated by the tie wrapped around his neck.
As Leach took the lectern, a hush fell over the ballroom of reporters prepared for one of his classic one-liners.
“Alright, I’m not a big opening statement guy, and plus you guys are gonna ask whatever you wanna know anyway,” Leach said. “So, let’s just go ahead and get started. Is there any questions?”
Laughter spread through the room as a smirk ran across Leach’s face, but that wouldn’t be the tone that followed.
Sure, he generated more laughter by mentioning Tennessee’s “coup d'état” and saying whether he was vaccinated or not, a reporter wouldn’t be the person he’d tell.
Most of his time at the lectern was spent talking about his quarterback situation, his roster and the culture he wanted to establish in Starkville.
Things were going to work on Leach’s terms on that hot, late-July afternoon in a cooler-than-comfortable ballroom.
Just as things were going to work within his football program.
***
Leach didn’t bat an eye toward reporters taking in fall camp practices.
He refused to announce who the starting quarterback would be Week 1. He didn’t discuss injuries. He wasn’t going to release vaccination statuses.
But watching players such as transfer receiver Makai Polk emerge as a No. 1 receiver for Will Rogers or seeing a player such as defensive end Jordan Davis go down with what turned out to be a season-ending injury during a scrimmage?
That was fine.
Mississippi State’s staff pushed players in practice as expected. Some coaches were loud and vocal in the moment. Others pulled players aside.
Leach, in his much-preferred T-shirt and khaki shorts, swayed on the quiet side. He’d often observe while leaning on a tackling dummy and reading instructions from his small paper. Then, he’d give his thoughts few could hear besides those who needed to.
He got his points across, but under his terms.
***
Mississippi State won three regular-season games in Leach's first season at the helm.
He came in and was immediately sent under unprecedented circumstances.
Every team in the nation dealt with the shutdowns that came in spring 2020, but for a team implementing a new system — especially one as repetition-based as Leach’s Air Raid offense — moving to Zoom had its unique difficulties.
The results were ugly.
Following a full, somewhat normal offseason in 2021, fans demanded improvement.
They got it in a team that went 7-6, scored a touchdown more per game and beat four teams that saw time in the AP top 25.
But it didn’t come without its ugly moments.
There was the Week 1 win against Louisiana Tech where Mississippi State had to overcome a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter because Leach felt players quit in the third.
There was the Week 3 loss at Memphis where poor officiating played a part, but poor execution by Mississippi State didn’t help. Leach said some players disappeared in crucial stretches.
Leach denied questions from a beat writer who reported on a player’s injury. He declared a question to be final one of his postgame press conference after he felt a reporter had already provided an answer as part of the question following a Week 4 loss against LSU.
The most memorable moments nationally came later.
Leach announced MSU would hold an open tryout for kickers following a Nov. 6 loss at Arkansas. In the lead-up to Tuesday’s Liberty Bowl loss against Texas Tech, Leach said players opting out of bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft was an absurdity.
National voices criticized Leach for turning against his players. His thoughts, though unpopular, were unapologetically his and he doubled down on them.
These were his terms.
***
Leach joined me for a conversation a few nights before MSU’s win at Auburn for a story published in the Daily Journal about his days at Pepperdine School of Law.
In typical Leach fashion, the conversation strayed. It lasted nearly three hours and ranged from talks of my roots in Serbia to his passion for skiing.
Just as we were wrapping up, he began alluding to much of what he’d said since July about how Mississippi State is a young team.
“We’re real young,” Leach said. “We play real hard.”
A young team provided a chance for Leach to establish the culture he wants. He teaches current players, they pass it on to the incoming players and so on.
But there was a previously unseen confidence to his tone. It was clear he was starting to see the momentum building.
“We've got to figure out a way to beat (Auburn),” Leach said. “And we probably will. We probably will.”
Mississippi State did, and it brought out a rare side of Leach. Video surfaced postgame of him in the locker room dancing with his team.
The Liberty Bowl loss against his former employer Texas Tech brought different emotion from Leach.
Discussing the resilience of his young team made him choke up. But even following a 27-point loss, his frustrations were masked by an obvious emotional investment.
Leach’s terms have been established. It’s on him to prove those terms result in continued trajectory rather than a win chart that flattens out.