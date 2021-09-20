STARKVILLE – Mike Leach had one of his all-time rants in 2007 when he alleged biased and incompetent officiating cost his Texas Tech team a win on the road against Texas.
Following a controversial call resulting in a 94-yard punt returned for a touchdown by Memphis late in a win against Mississippi State on Saturday, Leach has elected to keep any more rants or fines aside – for now.
“I clearly have some thoughts,” Leach said during his weekly press conference Monday. “I just have to decide whether to make an investment in airing those thoughts. There is a price to pay in this particular game. I reserve the right to do that. It’s still an option that’s on the table.”
Mississippi State was trailing 21-17 when it punted and appeared Martin Emerson downed the punt at the Memphis six-yard line. As the back judge signaled the play dead and marked the spot, he did not blow a whistle.
Memphis’ Calvin Austin III — who was named AAC teams player of the week Monday — swooped in as MSU’s players began to jog off the field. He picked up the ball and went untouched down the sideline to give Memphis a two-possession lead en route to a 31-29 win.
The SEC released a statement shortly after the game saying replay officials should have seen the back judge’s signal and reversed the call. The statement also mentioned two Memphis players wearing No. 4 on the play, which should have been a five-yard penalty also found during the review.
As all scoring plays are, Leach said officials told him the play was reviewed. He says looking back, there wasn’t much else he could have donein the situation.
MSU athletic director John Cohen released a statement Sunday saying he appreciated the SEC’s transparency in speaking out but was disappointed as he felt officiating took the control out of his student-athletes’ hands.
“Our football program’s focus is now on LSU,” Cohen said to close his statement.