Zach Arnett

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will coach safeties this season after coaching linebackers for the last two seasons.

 Austin Perryman | MSU Athletics

ATLANTA – Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was pleased to see the spring progress in the move of defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to coaching the safeties.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

