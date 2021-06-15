TUPELO – While Mississippi State’s quarterback position remains open, there’s a lot that Mike Leach likes about Jack Abraham.
The former Oxford standout and Southern Miss graduate transfer is part of a crowded QB room in Starkville. Rising sophomore Will Rogers is the only one with game experience in Leach’s Air Raid offense, but Abraham brings a lot to the table.
“He’s the most experienced one we have, so I think he has a lot of composure out there that guys that have played more do,” Leach said Tuesday during his Road Dawgs Tour stop at St. James Catholic Church.
Abraham passed for 7,067 yards and 41 touchdowns in 27 games at USM. Rogers passed for 1,976 yards and 11 TDs in nine games last season, making six starts.
Leach likes Abraham’s accuracy and decision making.
“I think he’s used to running the unit,” Leach said. “I think they’re all pretty good generally speaking, but they’re at different points in their careers, and we need to develop them and see how good we can get them.”
MSU went 4-7 in Leach’s first season and defeated Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl. After an impressive debut against LSU, the Bulldogs struggled offensively. They finished 12th in the SEC in yards per game (340.2) and 13th in scoring (21.4 points per game).
The big thing Leach wants to see offensively is more consistency.
“We were the youngest team in the BCS, so it’s kind of exciting to be back and watch those guys improve, and they’ve gotten a lot better in just the last couple of months. We’ve got to keep improving,” he said.
Leach has had a busy summer thus far, and he welcomed a chance to meet fans on Tuesday. The Road Dawgs Tour was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t know what to expect too much since we didn’t do it last year,” Leach said. “But I think it’s been pretty good. We’ve had a good reception, and it’s fun to be out.”
Women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson, who's preparing for her second season in Starkville, also spoke on Tuesday.