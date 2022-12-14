Mike Leach, like other SEC football coaches, had a limited number of spare minutes, but he made time for Mary Dean Cummings.
Cummings, 90, of Pontotoc, developed an unexpected friendship with the Mississippi State coach.
“He was an awesome man. Comical, very intelligent. He called me two or three times. It’s been wonderful. We just kind of made friends,” Cummings said.
Making friends came natural to Leach according to those who knew him well.
He had just completed his third season at Mississippi State, but the stories people tell, whether he was walking the midway at the Neshoba County Fair or visiting in Jackson, Tupelo, Starkville or someplace else, make it seem like Mike Leach had been in Mississippi much longer.
Leach spent much of his childhood in Cody, Wyoming, and the similarities he found in Mississippi appealed to him, said Nat Grubbs of Tupelo.
Grubbs said Leach summed up Mississippi this way: “Let me tell you something. Of all the places I’ve been, it’s as close to what my childhood in Wyoming was as you can get.
“If you people have a flat tire you’re going to fix it yourself, not call somebody.
If the truck goes into the ditch you’re going to winch it out. You hunt, you fish ...”
Grubbs said, “He really embraced this way of life and everything that we’re into … sports, cooking, hunting, religion, all of that. He just loved it.”
Grubbs friendship with Leach evolved after Steve Cummings, a Pontotoc native, invited the coach to their spot in the Left Field Lounge at Dudy Noble Field.
Cummings, understanding the demands on Leach’s time, explained to the coach that no one would be offended if he could only stay a short time. Instead, Leach had a big time with Cummings’ regulars saying, “You’ve got bacon-wrapped deer tenderloin, this boudin thing that I’ve never tried, cold drinks, and it’s only the sixth inning. I ain’t going anywhere.”
The group would also make occasional trips to watch football practice.
The relationships deepened, and Leach took an interest in Steve Cummings’ mother.
“It was unusual. I was down there at State with my son, and I got to meet coach Leach. It was exciting. I thought, ‘My Gosh, I’m going to meet coach Leach,’” Mary Dean Cummings recalled.
It wasn’t just a drive-by contact to appease a fan.
Leach would follow up with occasional phone calls just to check on Mary Dean Cummings, who describes herself as a big talker, much like her new friend. Conversations weren’t limited to one voice.
“He was just so easy to talk to and seemed to be a great football coach. It was very enjoyable. I think he could talk to you about anything. In fact we kind of did those few minutes.”
Leach presented Cummings with a signed football that she keeps in her den.
Cummings has had children and grandchildren go through Mississippi State, and that’s how she became a Bulldogs fan.
Though she doesn’t get to Starkville much the Bulldogs are appointment television for Cummings when they’re playing.
And she doesn’t just keep up on game days.
“I’m always excited when Finebaum is on because he’ll say something, but I don’t think he talked to him enough because he was a very entertaining guy.”
