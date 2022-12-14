Mary Dean Cummings

Mary Dean Cummings, of Pontotoc, proudly displays the football presented and signed by Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

 Submitted Photo

Mike Leach, like other SEC football coaches, had a limited number of spare minutes, but he made time for Mary Dean Cummings.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you