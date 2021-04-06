STARKVILLE – Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team got their first look at a more experienced offensive line on Saturday.
Mississippi State hosted its first scrimmage of the spring at Davis Wade Stadium, and Leach's signature Air Raid offense ran roughly 80 plays on nine different drives.
On those drives, Mississippi State cycled through its first-, second- and third-team offense lines and used a combination of familiar and new faces on each of those.
On the first team line were Charles Cross (LT), LaQuinston Sharp (LG), Cole Smith (C), Kwatrivous Johnson (RG) and Scott Lashley (RT). Kameron Jones also played RT, and both Lashley and Jones cycled through on the second-team as well.
“I think that all of the O-line positions are somewhat up for grabs, from the standpoint that we are trying to grab the best five,” Leach said after the scrimmage. “After that, you try to find the best seven or eight and so it’s all pretty live from that standpoint. We are still trying to identify who the best five are.”
Five of those six players on the first-team o-line started at least three games last year. Cross started nine of the eleven games at left tackle, while Sharp started five games at left guard.
Smith was the primary center and started nine games, while Johnson started three games at right tackle and Jones started six games at right tackle.
Lashley would have gotten playing time last year, but suffered an injury in the preseason and missed the entire season.
“I think he’s steadily improved,” Leach said of Lashley. “We didn't get to see a lot of him last year but I think in particular he had a really good offseason which has paved the way for some of that improvement."
But while having the experience is great, the players coming back are going to have to improve on production from last year.
Mississippi State quarterbacks Will Rogers and K.J. Costello were sacked a SEC-high 34 times last year and MSU was one of only two teams in the SEC to allow over 30 sacks.
That didn't change much in the Bulldogs’ first scrimmage.
Rogers, Jack Abraham and the rest of the Mississippi State quarterbacks were sacked nine times in the 80 offensive plays and the line also gave up four tackles for loss.
Leach was quick to credit the defense after the scrimmage, however, and said they did a good job of pressuring the quarterbacks, which is defensive coordinator Zach Arnett’s identity.
“I thought they did a good job of that,” Leach said. “The other thing is that I thought at key times, the offense rose up as well.”