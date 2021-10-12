STARKVILLE – Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has done a good job of protecting the football in an offense where the run game means a trip to the restroom.
Rogers, in the middle of his sophomore year, is only now getting to the point where he has what would amount to a season’s worth of starts for the Bulldogs.
He’s thrown 630 career passes with nine interceptions, only two of them this season to go along with 14 touchdowns.
He hasn’t thrown one since the 1:33 mark of the first quarter against LSU and goes into Saturday night’s game against No. 5 Alabama with a string of 75 pass attempts without a pick.
It seems odd to put a “5” in front of Alabama, but things happen when you drop passes and let a good SEC team hang around in a night game as 100,000-plus fans sense blood in the water.
MSU coach Mike Leach is hoping his team can present the Crimson Tide with more oddity Saturday night as Alabama hasn’t lost in this series since 2007, its first season under Nick Saban.
Leach and his staff have spent a lot time watching the video from Texas A&M’s 41-38 win over the Tide. The biggest take-away, Leach said, has been in watching a team push Alabama to the wire and how Alabama responded.
Former MSU coach Jackie Sherrill used to talk about the importance of properly channeling your emotion in big games. It can work for you, but you can only get your team up so many times a year, he would say.
Leach disagrees.
“Nobody can play above themselves because that’s above themselves so that’s not very possible,” he said.
There can still be a path to success. It’s multi-pronged, and many people will find it boring, Leach says.
Some version of that is what Texas A&M and its evolving backup quarterback used to beat Alabama 41-38 Saturday night.
Mississippi State used some version of that to beat the Aggies 26-22 the week before.
Winning against Saban and layer upon layer of recruiting classes ranked at the top or within a few spots will require Rogers and his teammates to block out distractions and execute perfectly on almost every play.
Forget crowds, cheerleaders, TV interviews, popcorn and all the things that make up football outside the lines.
“You’ve got to eliminate all the clutter and focus on what counts. You’ve got to trust the guy next to you to do the same thing. If you can do that you can put your best foot forward, and that will put you in the best position to execute a play. And you have to do that over and over,” Leach said.