Last week, as the SEC was taking care of business in Destin, there was a lot of talk about the need to fix Name, Image and Likeness.
NIL is the NCAA’s effort to allow all athletes to profit from their image not their performance.
The reality is it’s the performance that creates value for the image, and Year 1 of NIL has seen a lot less of small hometown businesses partnering with their local athletes and a lot more of booster groups positioning themselves to legally line pockets of more widely known players.
The transfer portal was mentioned a lot less, but then it really didn’t have to be mentioned much. Those two college football issues are joined at the hip, and while the portal may not have been mentioned it was understood as part of the discussion.
There was no big-budget small-budget split on NIL. Everyone in the SEC agrees that something needs to be done, but nobody was coming forth with ideas on what to do.
Nobody except Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
Some have suggested that college football is headed toward straight payments from schools to players who could one day be represented by their own union much like the NFL.
The majority of people want federal oversight of NIL including Mississippi State president Mark Keenum and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
Leach, not surprisingly, charted his own course and vehemently opposed the intervention of Congress.
Leach made his comments exclusively to the Daily Journal because I happened to catch him coming out of the hotel’s lunch buffet while Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was speaking in a media room downstairs.
All other media were there waiting for Jimbo to issue a “no comment’ about his recent spat with Alabama coach Nick Saban.
Last summer at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama Leach rolled out his plan to address the growing number of players in the Transfer Portal.
He suggests a bonus paid to each player who graduates from the school with which he signs.
If the player graduates with eligibility remaining and chooses to transfer he gets his bonus and the transfer experience.
I asked Leach if he’d gotten any traction on his idea, and he said he hasn’t.
That stage was far from exclusive, and those comments should have gotten more play.
What priorities for any school or conference should be more important than graduating athletes?
Leach gets a lot more attention when he talks about pirates or Halloween candy.
In an age where most weekly coach press conferences are stiff and rehearsed Leach is willing to say what’s on his mind.
His graduation bonus is an idea worth noting.
Leach began the bonus discussion with $150,000 last year.
You can play with the figure and make other modifications, but the concept would reach every player.
Market value will see that five-star quarterbacks still have their own NIL deals, but Leach’s plan could ease this fascination with the portal and help players be more willing to navigate adverse conditions where they are.
It’s quite possible that coming out of the other side of such rough stretches could help them later in life.