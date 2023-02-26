djr-2022-03-14-sport-msu-chris-lemonis-twp2

Chris Lemonis and Mississippi State clinched the series against Arizona State with a 16-3 win at Dudy Noble Field Sunday.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

STARKVILLE — Colton Ledbetter nodded to himself in the batter’s box when a borderline 3-0 pitch on the outside corner was called a strike.

