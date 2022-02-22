STARKVILLE — Tanner Leggett ranged to his right, fielded the grounder with ease, threw across his body and the diamond to retire another unlucky Arkansas-Pine Bluff hitter.
A tough play made effortlessly by someone who has repeated it plenty of times.
It was an open gym Tuesday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field with Mississippi State reaching into its full bag of weapons in a 17-1 win. On a day where Davis Meche was hitting tanks, Lane Forsythe was driving in two runs and Leggett was sending a ball over the left field wall, it was the latter’s defensive gem creating a stir at shortstop.
Forsythe has started all four games for Mississippi State (2-2) this season in large part to the defensive consistency he provides despite hitting .231 last season.
But Leggett, who hit .235 in half the at-bats last season to go with a slugging percentage (.321) 50 points better than Forsythe’s, proved his bat might have some more pop as his two home runs lead the team to match his flashiness at shortstop.
“He is pushing and that’s probably one of my hardest decisions right now dealing with is him,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. “Really good players, they force your hand. He’s pushing.”
Leggett joined Mississippi State in 2020 after two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He had a pair of hits in 17 at-bats his first season before driving in 10 on 19 hits in 81 at-bats last season.
His fifth inning home run Tuesday was complemented an inning later with an RBI double to left-center.
Meanwhile, the starter ahead of him was resting with a hit and one of State’s four strikeouts to his name on the afternoon.
Forsythe’s offense caught up to his defense in the College World Series finals with four hits across the three games. He drove in a trio of runs against Vanderbilt in the series and anchored an MSU defense without an error in Omaha.
The success hasn’t carried into the opening stretch this season as he has two hits in 10 at-bats with four strikeouts.
“Jumping on some fastballs. I think that’s the biggest thing. You’re the nine hole, they come at you,” Lemonis said. “…He’s such a good defender, it would be nice to get him going offensively.”
Leggett can be used as a utility guy with the potential to also push for the center field position battle if needed. He said he has no preference on where he plays.
Shortstop is among a plethora of position battles State has, which creates for a competitive culture among friends in practice.
“I push (Forsythe) every single day in practice to make him better,” Leggett says. “He pushes me to make me better.”
Sitting at the start of games has been frustrating, Leggett added, but he trusts Lemonis’ decisions. And Leggett is giving him some difficult ones to make.
“I just control what I can control,” Leggett said.
First inning:
A two-out rally gets State on the board first thanks to a single from RJ Yeager. A wild pitch and an error get another run in for MSU. Then, an infield single from Brad Cumbest makes it three.
Now a two-run single from Lane Forsythe and MSU has five runs with two outs this inning.
Inning ends with a Hunter Hines strikeout, but not before MSU takes an 8-0 lead.
Second inning
Jackson Fristoe is rolling right along through two. Has allowed two hits but no runs.
A 10-run rule after seven innings has been agreed upon. It's 9-0 after two.
Third inning
Combinations of walks and grounders have given State three more in the third.
Fourth inning
A home run gets UAPB on the board.
Fifth inning
Tanner Leggett sent one down the left field line and out. It's 13-1 for MSU.
Sixth inning
Four runs from State make it 17-1 and put this game in a good spot to finish in the seventh.
Seventh inning
MSU seals the win. Final score is 17-1.