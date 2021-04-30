STARKVILLE – Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis is not paying attention to records this weekend.
No. 6-ranked MSU is hosting unranked Texas A&M at Dudy Noble Field. The games are at 6:30 p.m. today, 2 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The Aggies enter the weekend with a 24-19 overall record and just 5-13 in conference play, but Lemonis said Texas A&M is much better than that.
“You lay the stat sheets down and they look very similar to us,” Lemonis said. “The ERA, the stolen bases, the fielding percentage, home runs, batting average, I mean there’s not a huge difference there.
"They’ve also beaten some really good teams like Texas and Arkansas and found some success against Top 5 teams.”
The Aggies are 3-4 against teams ranked in the Top 5. They beat No. 3 Texas 2-0 in a midweek game, then took one game in weekend series against both No. 1 Arkansas and No. 4 Tennessee.
Mississippi State (29-17) beat No. 3 Texas this year in the season opener, but was swept by No. 1 Arkansas at home. The Bulldogs most recently played a series against No. 2 Vanderbilt last week on the road, and lost the series 2-1.
This weekend, however, Mississippi State may have one of its better bullpen arms back. Right-hander Brandon Smith missed last weekend’s Vanderbilt series with a minor undisclosed injury.
Smith, who has a 4-1 record and a 2.53 ERA, threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and Lemonis and staff re-evaluated him on Thursday afternoon in preparation for the weekend series.
“I anticipate him being available for the weekend,” Lemonis said. “He had a really good bullpen on Tuesday and felt good, so that’s a really good positive sign. But you have to wait out today and see how he feels. It wasn’t anything major, it just didn’t feel right. And with him coming off the surgery he did, we are more passive with it.”
With Smith back healthy, the Bulldogs could have its talented pitching staff playing at its best this weekend.
Lemonis was happy with freshman starter Jackson Fristoe’s performance against Vandy on Sunday, and Saturday starter Will Bednar had one of the best outings of his career.
Bednar, who beat top MLB draft prospect Jack Leiter on Saturday, allowed only one run on three hits across five innings. That came one week after allowing a career-worst six earned run in three innings against Ole Miss.
“He really hasn’t had a start like the Ole Miss start in his career," Lemonis. "Every time he’s run out there, he’s been pretty successful. It’s fun to watch a guy bounce back and get back out there. I wasn’t sure what we were going to get because he hasn’t been hit like that before, but we were pleased with him.”