It’s fair to say that the South Carolina series was a case of mixed results for Mississippi State baseball.
The Bulldogs (16-13, 1-8 SEC) won game two in dominant fashion, and went toe to toe with the Gamecocks (26-3, 8-1 SEC) for nearly the entirety of the first and third games. Game one was lost 6-4 with a chance to walk off on the final at bat, while the third game snowballed out of control as they disastrously conceded 10 runs in the final two innings, losing 14-5 after leading 5-4 at the start of the seventh.
In an emotional post-game press conference, head coach Chris Lemonis rued the missed opportunity to take the home conference series. His voice was raspy as he talked about his team giving it away too easily after fighting so hard all weekend.
“Seventh inning, we’re winning,” he said. “We have a chance to have a great series win, but we don’t make them have to earn it. We freaking give it to them. It’s frustrating. We’re this close to getting this going and being a good team, and we lack aggression.”
The collapse at the end of game three was indicative of the Bulldogs’ biggest problems this year: Finding consistency on the mound.
Simply put, the Bulldog bullpen has been a critical weakness in the team, and was at the heart of the collapse in Game three.
Six pitchers were used in the final four innings, allowing 11 of South Carolina’s 14 runs on the day. Starter Nate Dohm gave up three runs in the first two innings but recovered nicely to shut the visitors out over the next three while registering a season-high nine strikeouts.
“The reason they’re where they’re at and we’re where we’re at is those little pieces of lack of execution,” Lemonis said after yet another costly collapse this season. “We’ve got to throw the ball in the strike zone, especially when we get a big homer late in the game to take the lead. We have to come out and be the aggressor, and then we have to get an out on bunt defense. Last three innings, two leadoff walks, one we have an error lead off the inning, and then twice we don’t make a play in bunt defense. Just not a great combination for success.”
Lemonis’ honest assessment showed signs of frustration from the coach, who has taken the brunt of the blame for the team’s struggles.
The Bulldogs have a midweek visit from Grambling State on Tuesday before going on the road to Tuscaloosa, for an SEC series that feels increasingly like a must-win series.
The Crimson Tide (21-8, 3-6 SEC) are also in need of conference wins this weekend, in a matchup that could be a good litmus test for both teams. Neither side has won an SEC series yet this season, but both have exclusively played highly ranked SEC teams.
