Nate Dohm

Mississippi State Pitcher Nate Dohm throws during the game against Ole Miss Rebels at Dudy Noble Field this season. Dohm injured his right arm in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game at Auburn.

 Photo by Jaden Powell Mississippi State Athletics

STARKVILLE — There isn’t a ton that head coach Chris Lemonis and the Mississippi State Baseball team can feel good about coming out of last weekend’s Southeastern Conference series loss at Auburn. But Monday did start out with some positive news, in that Nate Dohm’s arm injury may not be as bad as initially thought.

