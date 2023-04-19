STARKVILLE – After the smoke cleared from Mississippi State baseball’s Super Bulldog Weekend series win over Ole Miss, it was a pair of freshmen, Dakota Jordan and Jurrangelo Cjintje, that dominated the headlines.
Jordan’s two-RBI, walk-off single helped the Bulldogs to an 8-7 Saturday win, and also earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Cjintje pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run baseball, while striking out seven in Sunday’s 5-3 series-clinching win.
But MSU head coach Chris Lemonis said a third freshman, David Mershon, played a huge role, too.
Mershon, an infielder from Taylors, South Carolina, only played in Saturday’s and Sunday’s games, but made the most of his opportunities in the field and at the plate, recording two hits and turning two crucial double plays, one in each game.
“He showed this weekend how special of a player he is,” Lemonis said on his weekly “Dawg Talk” radio show ahead of this weekend’s pivotal conference series at Auburn.
Mershon, who hadn’t started a game since March 24 against Vanderbilt, was a late addition to Saturday’s lineup, according to Lemonis, after usual second base starter Amani Larry had a migraine.
Mershon’s seventh-inning double sparked the second of three MSU comebacks in Saturday’s game, which was immediately followed by a Colton Ledbetter home run to give the Bulldogs a 6-5 lead.
He also contributed in MSU’s ninth-inning rally with a sacrifice bunt to get the tying run into scoring position.
In Sunday’s 5-3 win, Mershon drew a seventh-inning walk, which led to Hunter Hines’ game-winning, two-run home run two batters later.
“The play right before that, which I thought was the play of the game, was the (inning-ending) double play to get us out of a jam,” Lemonis said of Sunday’s game. “He (Mershon) made a really big play for a guy who hasn’t been playing a lot. Then Hunter hit that ball, which was huge.”
Mershon’s offseason excitement, after a strong preseason, was halted in late January when he suffered a pulled hamstring in MSU’s second team scrimmage. Since then, the infielder has worked his way back to playing form, starting seven games (playing in only 14 total) at third base and his more natural middle infield positions.
With his batting average now up to .296, and showing he can be a spark plug for a suddenly resurgent MSU team, Mershon has made his case to remain in Lemonis’ lineup card.
A lot of unknowns at pitcher
MSU’s attention will shift to this weekend’s series at Auburn after Tuesday’s non-conference game against Southern University was canceled due to the Jaguars’ need to make up postponed conference games.
This weekend’s series, beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. (SEC+), is as big of a three-game set the Bulldogs have played this season, with both teams tied at 5-10 in the Southeastern Conference West Division, and the Bulldogs potentially back in NCAA Tournament consideration.
“They have had a couple of tough weekends in the league, just like us,” Lemonis said. “We are all fighting for every (game) this weekend.”
With the Tigers, Lemonis said there are tons of unknowns, especially on the mound.
“We can’t even tell you what their rotation is (because) they have mixed up their rotation every weekend,” Lemonis said. “They have done a lot of spot-starting and three-inning starts and have been trying to find the pieces pitching-wise.”
Auburn (20-15-1) has used nine different starting pitchers in SEC play, and only one, Tommy Vail, a TCU transfer, has started in every series.
Vail, who pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in last weekend’s start at Alabama, is who Lemonis expects to be on the bump Friday night to open the series.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.