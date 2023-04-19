David Mershon

Mississippi State infielder David Mershon (3) throws during an NCAA baseball game on Wednesday, March 15 2023, in Biloxi, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Matthew Hinton

STARKVILLE – After the smoke cleared from Mississippi State baseball’s Super Bulldog Weekend series win over Ole Miss, it was a pair of freshmen, Dakota Jordan and Jurrangelo Cjintje, that dominated the headlines.

Newsletters

Recommended for you