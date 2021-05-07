Despite some recent struggles, coach Chris Lemonis is sticking with his weekend rotation.
No. 4 Mississippi State hits the road for an SEC weekend series against No. 19 South Carolina, starting tonight at 6 p.m. The other games: Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
South Carolina (27-15, 11-10 SEC) made a slight change to its rotation this weekend. Normal Friday starter Thomas Farr has been moved to the Sunday role, while Brannon Jordan moves into the Friday role and Will Sanders moves up to Saturday.
For Mississippi State (33-10, 14-7), Lemonis made no changes and remains confident in Friday starter Christian MacLeod and Sunday starter Jackson Fristoe despite them only reaching the sixth inning once in their last six combined starts.
“They give us a chance to win every time out,” Lemonis said of his starters. “They’ve been a little inconsistent as of late, but if you look at our record on the weekend, we’ve won a lot of games. I’m looking forward to seeing them throw this weekend. It’ll be a real challenge.”
Fristoe has been the biggest question mark in the weekend rotation. Only a true freshman, he has made six-consecutive SEC starts and sports a 3-3 record in 11 appearances.
But he has really struggled in conference play. Fristoe has pitched four innings or less in four of his six SEC starts and has pitched three innings or less in three of the last four weeks.
He’s allowed 20 earned runs in 24 2/3 SEC innings and seen his ERA rise from 1.59 to 4.97 since SEC play started.
As much as Fristoe has struggled, Mississippi State reliever Houston Harding has been strong out of the bullpen on Sundays.
Harding (5-1, 2.34 ERA) has been a huge staple for MSU both out of the bullpen and as a starter early in the season. He has made four starts, all in non-conference play, and has since made every appearance in relief.
But in those relief appearances, he has pitched extended outings including three outings of at least three innings and a five inning appearance against Texas A&M last weekend.
Regardless, Lemonis is sticking with the freshman.
“Does Houston Harding deserve to start? I’d say yes,” Lemonis said. “He’s been really good but so is Jackson Fristoe. We have the luxury of having both of those guys. I’d have 100% confidence in Houston starting and he can always be a possibility, we just felt like matchup-wise Jackson was the guy this weekend.”