STARKVILLE — Brad Cumbest stepped into the batter’s box during Mississippi State’s baseball practice while Chris Lemonis was still in a media scrum down the third base line.
As his players waited to see whether it was safe to continue, Lemonis turned to check who was up at the plate.
“Just wait one second,” Lemonis joked. “If anybody else was hitting, I’d trust them.”
While the coach who brought Mississippi State its first national title is taking the transition into a new season seriously, he wants his club to have fun and soak in last summer’s run in Omaha.
MSU hosted a parade when it returned to Starkville. The national title trophy made its rounds throughout the state. The team will be honored during Mississippi State’s football game against Kentucky on Oct. 30 with championship rings.
Lemonis wants his guys to celebrate, but turning the page toward next season adds another chapter when MSU welcomes Alabama on Friday for a 14-inning scrimmage.
“It’s a mature group,” Lemonis said. “They’re focused on next year. They know this team right here isn’t the national championship team. That was last year. It’s a really good team.
“We’ve got a nice trophy. We put it up and recognize that team, but this team wants to do their own thing.”
Catcher Luke Hancock says the team started talking about the 2022 season about a week after winning the national title.
Hancock will help manage a staff that lost key starters from last season but has six players Lemonis feels can compete for starts.
Right-handed pitcher Preston Johnson said he plans on becoming a starter after coming out of the bullpen last season.
Johnson averaged 1.5 innings per appearance last season, but in Game 2 of the College World Series his five innings pitched while allowing one run helped MSU even the series.
Johnson said as a reliever the focus was on two pitches, but as a starter he’s working on adding a changeup and a curveball.
“I love long toss and that’s very crucial in my throwing program,” Johnson said on what helps best in stretching him out for longer appearances. “Every guy is different, so it’s about finding what you like and what helps you.”
Lemonis mentioned Cade Smith, Brandon Smith and Stone Simmons as potential starters alongside Johnson this spring.
Landon Sims, Jackson Fristoe and Johnson are among the pitchers not participating in scrimmages — not due to injury. Lemonis says this has resulted in some more success for the hitters in the fall.
Facing that offense has resulted in tough moments for new pitchers, but Lemonis said he has been impressed by the young players as MSU meshes the experienced players with those who are just coming in.
“Just try to give them as much advice as I can,” Hancock said of his approach with young players. “Just show them the ropes. All of us old guys try to tell them from our experience what we expect — not just as players, but what the coaches expect, what the fans expect from us. They all bought in from the first day, and it’s been fun to watch.”