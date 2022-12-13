Mike Leach was hired by Mississippi State on Jan. 9, 2020. This photo gallery holds a collection of the Pirate's best moments from his time in…
The school gave a brief update on Monday morning to say Leach was in critical condition. Tuesday, it announced his death.
Some college football coaches go their entire careers without dealing with the death of a player or staff member.
For Leach in recent seasons, football and death seemed to come to an unfortunate intersection.
There were three events in less than five years involving players and a staff member from his teams, and now Leach himself is gone, too soon at age 61 many would say. Hopefully Leach and each of these men had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
This tragic turn of events continues a strange football season for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs finished 8-4, 4-4 in SEC play. It’s not far off the mark from what many expected.
There were dominant home wins against Texas A&M and Arkansas and an Egg Bowl victory on the road to secure a central Florida bowl game.
Still, there was a feeling that things could have been better. The Bulldogs’ offense produced just one touchdown in losses against Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia. Stretches of poor play cost the Bulldogs a win at LSU and nearly another against a struggling Auburn team at home.
More consistency was expected from a team that returned eight starters on both sides of the ball.
Might Leach’s health have factored into this?
After the regular season, he told ESPN that he coached with pneumonia during the season. Would a leave of absence have led us to a different place today?
None of us knows when our time will come.
Mike Leach was different with his pass-dominant offensive schemes, but beyond schemes, he was an old-school football coach. He was in control. He knew what he liked, and he showed little interest in change.
Work was a serious matter for Leach, and health – well, perhaps he thought he could handle things because, like so many other in-control coaches, he’d handled so many other things for so long.
Most of us know people who press on when they don't feel well.
In recent seasons, we’ve seen great change in college football with name, image and likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal.
College football fans in Mississippi have the chance to show that not all things are different in the game they love. Support one another across those lines of division, support Leach’s family and the Mississippi State community.
The game is losing a giant personality. Leach talked to us about pirates, Bigfoot, dinosaurs, marriage, candy corn and aliens. And sometimes football.