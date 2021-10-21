STARKVILLE – The same way in which Mississippi State got pummeled by an angry Alabama team coming off a loss last week, MSU will be looking to bounce back with a trip to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The Bulldogs failed in every way – with the exception of the kicking game – against the Crimson Tide.
Mississippi State had a failing or average grade in every category, according to Pro Football Focus, except in pass blocking. MSU gave up seven sacks, so take that for what it’s worth.
It started with Will Rogers, whose passing grade (48) was 30 points below his previous low against Memphis in Week 3.
Rogers’ status remains unclear after showing shoulder discomfort following a hit against Alabama, but if he’s on the field against Vanderbilt, many will be expecting him to make a major turnaround from a multi-interception performance last week.
“He didn’t communicate particularly well,” head coach Mike Leach said Monday. “It was a group effort. I didn’t think we did a great job of getting open. I didn’t think we did a great job of protecting. I didn’t think he did a great job.”
The sacks were a combination of Rogers holding the ball too long — an issue Leach addressed earlier this season — and poor play by Scott Lashley at right tackle.
Lashley’s offensive grade (48.2) against Alabama was only better than Rogers and receiver Jamire Calvin.
Lashley was the reason future first-round pick Will Anderson had four sacks.
As a transfer from Alabama, the expectations for Lashley were high coming into the season. With the combination of sacks allowed and penalties collected, Lashley’s play at right tackle is questionable.
But with little depth, Leach’s options are limited.
On defense, MSU tried to bring the pressure against sophomore quarterback Bryce Young but was unsuccessful.
Mississippi State will now face Vanderbilt’s Mike Wright, who provides more of a dual-threat option than previous starter Ken Seals.
“He’s the most athletic, dangerous runner we’ve faced at the quarterback position this year,” defensive coordinator Zach Arnett told reporters on Wednesday.
Arnett added Vanderbilt does a good job of designing ways for Wright to get outside the pocket and make plays with various options.
Wright had 206 passing yards on 11 completions in a loss at South Carolina last weekend. He added 41 rushing yards on 15 attempts.
“On every single play, all 11 guys gotta be aware of the potential danger he poses,” Arnett said. “They’ve got a good running game and good, skilled receivers. That creates a lot more one-on-one matchups everywhere else.”
MSU struggled in those one-on-one matchups against Alabama when bringing a blitz, but a major part of that goes toward the talent level Alabama possesses at every position.
Mississippi State’s potential first-round corner Martin Emerson, who is rarely discussed due to the lack of balls thrown his way, was outmatched at times, showing how good that Alabama receiving core is.
The gameplan against Vanderbilt should be return to the mean for MSU with less blitz packages, particularly with a quarterback like Wright.
As things return to normal on the other side — meaning far less talent than Nick Saban has — MSU’s defense is expected to rebound like its offense.
“They got SEC scholarship football players on there,” Arnett said of Vandy. “They’re fired up to get after us… It’s not too hard to follow the 24-hour rule there.”