STARKVILLE -- Mississippi State (25-20, 9-12 SEC) and Florida (26-18, 8-13 SEC) will throw the first pitch in about 15 minutes.

MSU

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Brandon Smith (3-3, 3.75)

Florida

LF Wyatt Langford 

RF Sterlin Thompson

CF Jud Fabian

C BT Riopelle

SS Josh Rivera 

DH Jac Caglianone

1B Kendrick Calilao

2B Colby Halter

3B Deric Fabian

RHP Brandon Sproat (5-4, 4.39)

Top 1

Brandon Smith has not retired a batter yet. After a leadoff single and two walks he gives up a 2-run single to 4-hole hitter BT Riopelle. Gators lead early 2-0.

Smith recovers with a strikeout and two ground ball to keep it a 2-0 deficit.

Bottom 1

Florida's Brandon Sproat needs only five pitches to retire the side with three ground ball. Gators lead 2-0.

Top 2

As Smith begins his second time through Florida's order he gives up a 2-out solo home run to Wyatt Langford. Gators lead 3-0.

Still with 2 outs, Smith gives up a walk. Then Gators get a break when Kamren James can't hold a line drive. There were two on when Riopelle launched a shot over the wall in right to make it 6-0 Gators. Top 2 ends when MSU's Clark makes a catch up against the wall in right.

Bottom 2

Sproat retires the side in order with two pop flies and a Cumbest strikeout. Gators lead 6-0.

Top 3

Smith has a 1-2-3 inning, his first. Gators lead 6-0.

