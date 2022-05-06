Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
CF Jess Davis
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Brandon Smith (3-3, 3.75)
Florida
LF Wyatt Langford
RF Sterlin Thompson
CF Jud Fabian
C BT Riopelle
SS Josh Rivera
DH Jac Caglianone
1B Kendrick Calilao
2B Colby Halter
3B Deric Fabian
RHP Brandon Sproat (5-4, 4.39)
Top 1
Brandon Smith has not retired a batter yet. After a leadoff single and two walks he gives up a 2-run single to 4-hole hitter BT Riopelle. Gators lead early 2-0.
Smith recovers with a strikeout and two ground ball to keep it a 2-0 deficit.
Bottom 1
Florida's Brandon Sproat needs only five pitches to retire the side with three ground ball. Gators lead 2-0.
Top 2
As Smith begins his second time through Florida's order he gives up a 2-out solo home run to Wyatt Langford. Gators lead 3-0.
Still with 2 outs, Smith gives up a walk. Then Gators get a break when Kamren James can't hold a line drive. There were two on when Riopelle launched a shot over the wall in right to make it 6-0 Gators. Top 2 ends when MSU's Clark makes a catch up against the wall in right.
Bottom 2
Sproat retires the side in order with two pop flies and a Cumbest strikeout. Gators lead 6-0.
Top 3
Smith has a 1-2-3 inning, his first. Gators lead 6-0.