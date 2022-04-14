djr-2022-03-14-sport-msu-brandon-smith-twp2

Brandon Smith

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

STARKVILLE — Super Bulldog Weekend is underway at Mississippi State with an important baseball series at Dudy Noble Field.

Mississippi State welcomes in No. 17 Auburn for a three-game set. Brandon Smith takes the mound for State in the opener for his first weekend start of the season.

Follow along for updates below, in our Facebook group or on Twitter.

First inning

Mississippi State's offense is wasting no time. A run is in on a Logan Tanner single. The bases remain loaded with no outs. 

Kamren James is brought in on a sacrifice fly from Hunter Hines. State leads 2-0 after one. 

Second inning

Thanks in large part to a double play, Smith has himself another scoreless frame. 

MSU goes down in order. 

Third inning

Auburn is on the board. Nate LaRue cuts State's lead to 2-1 with a home run to left. Smith limits the damage to one. 

Hines has his second RBI of the night. A two-out single brings homes Luke Hancock to make it 3-1. The inning ends with Hines caught stealing going for second. 

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus