featured Live updates: Mississippi State baseball opens Super Bulldog Weekend against Auburn By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brandon Smith Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on TwitterSTARKVILLE — Super Bulldog Weekend is underway at Mississippi State with an important baseball series at Dudy Noble Field.Mississippi State welcomes in No. 17 Auburn for a three-game set. Brandon Smith takes the mound for State in the opener for his first weekend start of the season. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Follow along for updates below, in our Facebook group or on Twitter.First inningMississippi State's offense is wasting no time. A run is in on a Logan Tanner single. The bases remain loaded with no outs. Kamren James is brought in on a sacrifice fly from Hunter Hines. State leads 2-0 after one. Second inningThanks in large part to a double play, Smith has himself another scoreless frame. MSU goes down in order. Third inningAuburn is on the board. Nate LaRue cuts State's lead to 2-1 with a home run to left. Smith limits the damage to one. Hines has his second RBI of the night. A two-out single brings homes Luke Hancock to make it 3-1. The inning ends with Hines caught stealing going for second. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Baseball Auburn Baseball Super Bulldog Weekend Live Updates Inning Weekend Brandon Smith Baseball Sport Hines Out Mississippi Auburn Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters