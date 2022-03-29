djr-2022-03-14-sport-msu-brandon-smith-twp5

Brandon Smith

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi State (15-10, 3-3 SEC) has a bullpen game on tap as it takes on Memphis (12-8, 0-0 AAC) tonight.

The Bulldogs are starting Brandon Smith against the Tigers' Landon Gartman. MSU is looking to carry momentum into its weekend series at Arkansas. 

Follow along for updates below, in our Facebook group or on Twitter

First inning

State leaves a pair stranded. 

Smith works around a jam — bases loaded and one down. Scoreless after one. 

Second inning

RJ Yeager almost gets MSU on the board, but his two-out blast is robbed in left-center field. 

Smith retires the side in order. 

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus