Live updates: Mississippi State hosts Alabama in SEC home opener
By STEFAN KRAJISNIK
Mar 25, 2022

STARKVILLE — SEC action is back at Dudy Noble Field as Mississippi State opens a series against Alabama on Friday.

MSU (13-9) dropped two of three at Georgia last weekend to open conference play. Alabama (13-9) did the same last weekend against No. 8 Florida.

Preston Johnson takes the bump for the Bulldogs against Garrett McMillan.

First inning
Johnson works around a leadoff walk to leave the runner stranded at second.

Mississippi State, with little help from the umpiring crew on a questionable review, fails to score. Three runners left on base after a Kellum Clark strikeout ends the frame.

Second inning
Johnson works around another jam to leave two stranded.

MSU is on the board first. Brad Cumbest scores on a double down the line from Jess Davis.

Third inning
Scoreless frame. State leaves a couple on base.

Fourth inning
Alabama keeps the momentum rolling after escaping the jam. Crimson Tide tie it up with a double from Caden Rose before scoring another two on a sacrifice bunt and a triple.