djr-2022-03-14-sport-msu-infield-twp1

Lane Forsythe, from left, Luke Hancock, Slate Alford, Tanner Leggett

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

STARKVILLE — SEC action is back at Dudy Noble Field as Mississippi State opens a series against Alabama on Friday.

MSU (13-9) dropped two of three at Georgia last weekend to open conference play. Alabama (13-9) did the same last weekend against No. 8 Florida.

Preston Johnson takes the bump for the Bulldogs against Garrett McMillan.

Follow along for live updates below, in our Facebook group or on Twitter.

First inning

Johnson works around a leadoff walk to leave the runner stranded at second.

Mississippi State, with little help from the umpiring crew on a questionable review, fails to score. Three runners left on base after a Kellum Clark strikeout ends the frame. 

Second inning

Johnson works around another jam to leave two stranded.

MSU is on the board first. Brad Cumbest scores on a double down the line from Jess Davis. 

Third inning

Scoreless frame. State leaves a couple on base. 

Fourth inning

Alabama keeps the momentum rolling after escaping the jam. Crimson Tide tie it up with a double from Caden Rose before scoring another two on a sacrifice bunt and a triple.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus