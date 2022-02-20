featured Live updates: Mississippi State looking to avoid opening weekend sweep By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Feb 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State fans wait outside Dudy Noble Field for the gates to open for after a rain delay in game one between Campbell and Samford Saturday afternoon in Starkville. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on TwitterSTARKVILLE — Mississippi State is looking to get into the win column after consecutive losses to open its national title defense.Cade Smith takes the mound for MSU in the series finale against Long Beach State.Follow along for live updates here, in our Facebook group or on Twitter with our MSU beat writer Stefan Krajisnik. Walk into The Dude with me: pic.twitter.com/Jj9L5mx6tq — Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) February 20, 2022 First inningScoreless first frame. Each team got a runner on and couldn't do anything with it. Second inningMatt Corder gets MSU's first home run of the season. He sent it out of the ballpark — just left of the outfield lofts. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Baseball Long Beach State Baseball Live Updates Update Matt Corder Baseball Sport Stefan Krajisnik Mound Smith Finale Cade Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters