Mississippi State rain delay

Mississippi State and Auburn are under a rain delay in the series finale.

 By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal
STARKVILLE — It's a cloudy, rainy day at Dudy Noble Field as Mississippi State looks to complete a series sweep against Auburn.

If there is a game, Cade Smith is taking the mound for State while MSU's offense looks to stay hot.

Weather delay

There is no start time set for today's game. The original 3 p.m. first pitch is out of the picture, and it appears a 4 p.m. start is as well. 

