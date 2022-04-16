Mississippi State rain delay

Mississippi State and Auburn are under a rain delay in the series finale.

 By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal
Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

STARKVILLE — It's a cloudy, rainy day at Dudy Noble Field as Mississippi State looks to complete a series sweep against Auburn.

If there is a game, Cade Smith is taking the mound for State while MSU's offense looks to stay hot.

Follow along for live updates below, in our Facebook group or on Twitter

Weather delay

There is no start time set for today's game. The original 3 p.m. first pitch is out of the picture, and it appears a 4 p.m. start is as well. 

A tentative start time has been set for 5 p.m. 

First inning

Cade Smith works around an early jam. He forced a pair of fly balls to right which won't get very far tonight. 

Two guys reach base for State, but a fielder's choice and strikeout keep MSU from getting a run across. 

Second inning

Smith works around a one-out walk. 

The aforementioned difficulty to hit one out to right does not apply to Hunter Hines. It's 1-0 MSU. 

Kellum Clark makes it 2-0 with a shot the opposite way. 

Third inning

It's a loud third out, but an out nonetheless. Auburn strands a pair on the bases. 

Luke Hancock is thrown out at third to end the frame trying to advance from first on a Logan Tanner single. Still 2-0 MSU. 

Fourth inning

Smith, with the help of nice catches from Clark and Kamren James, works around a one-out single. 

Clark is stranded at second after a two-out double.

Fifth inning

Quick inning for Smith who sends Auburn down in order. 

Nothing going for MSU.

Sixth inning

Scott Foxhall works his magic again. Smith worked himself into a jam with the first two hitters reaching base. Foxhall went out to talk to Smith, and the MSU starter worked around the jam without allowing a run. 

That'll likely do it for Smith after 104 pitches. 

Bulldogs go down in order. 

Seventh inning

Jackson Fristoe is in to pitch. 

Auburn has its first run off a one-out double. Some miscommunication between Lane Forsythe and Slate Alford allows a ball to get through the infield and bring the tying run home. 

Fristoe gets out of the jam before Auburn can get any further damage. Game is tied at two. 

State strands another pair of runners. 

Eighth inning

After a leadoff single and sacrifice bunt allowed, Fristoe's night is done. Pico Kohn comes in. 

Auburn has the lead on an RBI single. Kohn fends off any further damage. Auburn leads 3-2. 

State goes down in order.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus