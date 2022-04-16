There is no start time set for today's game. The original 3 p.m. first pitch is out of the picture, and it appears a 4 p.m. start is as well.
A tentative start time has been set for 5 p.m.
First inning
Cade Smith works around an early jam. He forced a pair of fly balls to right which won't get very far tonight.
Two guys reach base for State, but a fielder's choice and strikeout keep MSU from getting a run across.
Second inning
Smith works around a one-out walk.
The aforementioned difficulty to hit one out to right does not apply to Hunter Hines. It's 1-0 MSU.
Kellum Clark makes it 2-0 with a shot the opposite way.
Third inning
It's a loud third out, but an out nonetheless. Auburn strands a pair on the bases.
Luke Hancock is thrown out at third to end the frame trying to advance from first on a Logan Tanner single. Still 2-0 MSU.
Fourth inning
Smith, with the help of nice catches from Clark and Kamren James, works around a one-out single.
Clark is stranded at second after a two-out double.
Fifth inning
Quick inning for Smith who sends Auburn down in order.
Nothing going for MSU.
Sixth inning
Scott Foxhall works his magic again. Smith worked himself into a jam with the first two hitters reaching base. Foxhall went out to talk to Smith, and the MSU starter worked around the jam without allowing a run.
That'll likely do it for Smith after 104 pitches.
Bulldogs go down in order.
Seventh inning
Jackson Fristoe is in to pitch.
Auburn has its first run off a one-out double. Some miscommunication between Lane Forsythe and Slate Alford allows a ball to get through the infield and bring the tying run home.
Fristoe gets out of the jam before Auburn can get any further damage. Game is tied at two.
State strands another pair of runners.
Eighth inning
After a leadoff single and sacrifice bunt allowed, Fristoe's night is done. Pico Kohn comes in.
Auburn has the lead on an RBI single. Kohn fends off any further damage. Auburn leads 3-2.