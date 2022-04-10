Live updates: Mississippi State looks to avoid series sweep against No. 19 LSU By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 10, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State pitcher Cade Smith (15) pitches against Northern Kentucky during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Vasha Hunt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on TwitterSTARKVILLE — It's becoming a common theme this season, but Mississippi State is looking to salvage a series against No. 19 LSU this afternoon.The Bulldogs collapsed late in Friday's loss before poor situational hitting led to a loss Saturday. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Cade Smith takes the mound for MSU.Follow along for live updates below, in our Facebook group or on Twitter. First inningSmith retires the side in order to open things up. RJ Yeager makes it back-to-back days with a leadoff home run. Second inningAnother clean frame for Smith. Nothing going for MSU's offense. Third inningLSU evens things up. A run scores on a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out. Smith limits the damage to one run allowed despite walking four hitters in the inning. State can't score and leaves one on base. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Baseball Lsu Baseball Cade Smith Live Updates Smith Lsu Sport Baseball Update Inning Series Mississippi Sweep Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters