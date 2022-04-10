Northern Kentucky Mississippi St Baseball

Mississippi State pitcher Cade Smith (15) pitches against Northern Kentucky during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt
STARKVILLE — It's becoming a common theme this season, but Mississippi State is looking to salvage a series against No. 19 LSU this afternoon.

The Bulldogs collapsed late in Friday's loss before poor situational hitting led to a loss Saturday.

Cade Smith takes the mound for MSU.

First inning

Smith retires the side in order to open things up. 

RJ Yeager makes it back-to-back days with a leadoff home run. 

Second inning

Another clean frame for Smith. 

Nothing going for MSU's offense. 

Third inning

LSU evens things up. A run scores on a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out. Smith limits the damage to one run allowed despite walking four hitters in the inning. 

State can't score and leaves one on base. 

