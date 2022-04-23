Live updates: Mississippi State, Ole Miss playing decisive series finale at Swayze Field By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State takes batting practice before its series finale against Ole Miss. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD — A rivalry with flare for the dramatic enters Saturday looking to add another chapter to its history.Mississippi State and Ole Miss are back at Swayze Field for a decisive series finale. The Rebels took the series opener 4-2 before the Bulldogs used a late rally en route to a 10-7 win Friday.Cade Smith takes the mound for State while Derek Diamond is on the bump for Ole Miss. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Follow along for live updates below, in our MSU Facebook group, in our Ole Miss Facebook group or on Twitter. First inningDiamond works around a leadoff hit by pitch for a scoreless frame. Jacob Gonzalez has another first inning home run. Rebels go up 1-0. Second inningDiamond prevails in a long at-bat against Lane Forsythe to strand a pair on base. Kemp Alderman leads off for Ole Miss with a bloop double down the line. Smith pitches around it for a scoreless inning. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Baseball Ole Miss Baseball Swayze Field Cade Smith Derek Diamond Ole Miss Facebook Group Baseball Sport Inning Finale Update Rebel Opener Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters