Ole Miss - MSU series finale

Mississippi State takes batting practice before its series finale against Ole Miss. 

OXFORD — A rivalry with flare for the dramatic enters Saturday looking to add another chapter to its history.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss are back at Swayze Field for a decisive series finale. The Rebels took the series opener 4-2 before the Bulldogs used a late rally en route to a 10-7 win Friday.

Cade Smith takes the mound for State while Derek Diamond is on the bump for Ole Miss. 

First inning

Diamond works around a leadoff hit by pitch for a scoreless frame. 

Jacob Gonzalez has another first inning home run. Rebels go up 1-0. 

Second inning

Diamond prevails in a long at-bat against Lane Forsythe to strand a pair on base. 

Kemp Alderman leads off for Ole Miss with a bloop double down the line. Smith pitches around it for a scoreless inning. 

